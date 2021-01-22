The tumult of the U.S. presidential transition has given way to a new era, and the noise should no longer drown out the cries for freedom echoing from countries that are still suffering under the yoke of Moscow-imposed tyranny.
A year that saw massive, unprecedented protests in Belarus has been followed by a winter of discontent, with President Alexander Lukashenko clinging bitterly to his iron-fisted 26-year reign through his most ruthless means yet. After spending much of 2020 downplaying COVID-19 while deploying his security forces against the protesters, Lukashenko is now reportedly using one problem against the other by deliberating confining COVID-positive prisoners in tight quarters with jailed dissidents.
“They move the infected people from one cell to another, and the cells are overcrowded and lack ventilation,” opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press. “It’s an atrocity. It can only be assessed as abuse and torture.”
Lukashenko’s cruelty has been blatant for years, but the United States lacked a credible position from which to condemn Lukashenko during the presidency of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the world’s most sinister autocrats, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the Saudi royal family and Lukashenko’s liege, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, likewise, was a ridiculous figure with split personality that unleashed his porcine bluster against a cherry-picked list of oppressive states (such as China and Iran) while shamelessly kowtowing to others that involved the personal business interests of Trump or son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Even as his presidency waned, Trump betrayed America one last time by pardoning Paul Erickson, a sad-sack South Dakota political consultant who unwittingly became the “honeypot” target of Russian spy Maria Butina in 2016. Even more disturbing is the treachery of Pennsylvania woman Riley June Williams, who stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 ransacking of the U.S. Capitol and allegedly attempted to sell it to the Kremlin.
But incoming President Joe Biden, with his experience on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and overseas rapport as vice president, is the sort of leader who could reposition the U.S. on the right side of history.
Some have speculated that the Capitol insurrection delighted Putin, but the terse official statements from Russia suggest that’s unlikely. The riot, committed on behalf of Putin’s puppet in an attempt to block a man the Kremlin hoped would lose, collapsed under the weight of its own ignorance and became an international embarrassment for all parties involved. And images of an angry mob storming a seat of power, in general, aren’t the sort of thing Putin enjoys.
All along Eastern Europe, Moscow’s machinations are ripe for rollback. In Moldova, Maia Sandu in November won a landslide victory over incumbent Igor Dodon despite the latter’s overwhelming financial and media support from the Kremlin. Sandu has a strong partner in neighboring Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, a democratic stalwart who recently visited Sandu and praised the “historic importance” of the “massive vote by Moldovan citizens for European values” after never visiting Dodon in four years. Sandu ran on a platform of expelling the Operational Group of Russian Forces, which has occupied part of Moldova since the Soviet era.
Putin is haunted by the specter of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, whom Putin had jailed immediately this month upon his return to Russia after recovering in Germany from an attempted assassination with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent. The sanguine Navalny took his jailing in stride as his Foundation for Fighting Corruption published an expose on what it calls “Putin’s palace,” a massive $1.3 billion fortress compound on the Black Sea that the foundation claims was funded through illicit means.
Like Lukashenko, Putin can’t rule forever. And after four years of fending off coordinated Russian attacks on our democracy, it’s time for the U.S. to seek vengeance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.