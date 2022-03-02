State of the Union speeches all have a few things in common.
The president speaks, members of his party applaud — often standing — and members of the opposition party mostly sit in silence.
Are any of these speeches long remembered?
Occasionally, world events put greater emphasis on the speech. This year was one of those times. With a waxing crisis in Ukraine and a waning COVID-19 crisis around the globe, a lot of people around the world were interested in what President Joseph R. Biden Jr. had to say.
And Biden showed the strength we needed him to.
As Russia’s Vladimir Putin sends killers to seize a peaceful nation and a former occupant of the White House praises him as a genius, Biden sent the clear message that freedom and democracy matter, and that those who would try to destroy those things with force must pay a price.
He reminded everyone we must meet such threats united — as a nation and a free world.
“Tonight, we meet as Democrats, Republicans and independents. But most importantly as Americans,” he said. “With a duty to one another, to the American people, to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”
Biden said Putin “sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated.”
He went on to talk about the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
We were pleased to see everyone in the House Chamber, as near as we could tell on television, rise when Biden asked, to show that, “Yes, we, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people.”
Unlike his predecessor, who coddled Putin and sought to drive wedges in NATO, Biden spotlighted the importance of the NATO alliance and affirmed America’s commitment to it.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson; when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression they cause more chaos. They keep moving,” he said. “That’s why the NATO Alliance was created — to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II.”
He highlighted our nation’s return to leadership in the world, a position that had been abandoned during the “me first” era of a few years ago.
“American diplomacy matters. American resolve matters,” he said. And indeed, it does.
The U.S. spearheaded an effort to make Russia pay a price for its aggression, though stopping short of committing American lives to a war for which our public has no appetite.
“We are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever,” Biden said. “Together with our allies, we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions.”
It’s less than what Ukraine wants and needs, but it’s all Americans tired of endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are going to stand. Because of the Biden administration’s work in the international community, Russians can’t just turn to another nation to get relief from hardship.
It was a clear message that strength lies in unity and unity requires leadership.
On domestic matters, the speech was much more in line with those of the past — a president laying out an ambitious agenda and legislators either applauding or not, depending upon which side of the aisle they placed themselves. There was much good there, but nothing groundbreaking.
We hope, though, that Biden’s words on freedom, democracy and leadership in the world will endure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.