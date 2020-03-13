For a while, Joe Biden's strategy didn't seem to make sense. In an era of hyper-partisanship, the former vice president insisted he could remain above the fray by running a campaign based on reconciliation and finding common ground — with not just his fellow Democrats, but even Republicans.
Pundits quickly dismissed his hope for unity as both naive and out of step with the Democratic Party's rank-and-file. He emerged as the early front-runner in polls, but Biden was pilloried in last summer's debates as his 2020 rivals sought to trim his lead. His excoriation at the hands of Kamala Harris in the first debate had Biden jokingly asking her to "go easy on me, kid," before the second.
But Biden's stunning turnaround after losing the first two primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire has shown that perhaps his calls for bipartisan harmony aren't yet out of fashion. And much of the credit for this belongs to Biden himself for embracing his rivals and their supporters in a campaign that has turned nasty at times.
Biden's efforts at bridge-building were on display before his dominating win in Michigan's primary at a rally in Detroit the day before. In an appearance onstage with vanquished rivals Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Biden recognized that the significance of the moment was greater than just him, acknowledging those who helped him get there.
"I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else," Biden said. "There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country."
Biden has since built a nearly insurmountable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, by deploying a political skill that Sanders has yet to master: how to win over voters who didn't view him as their first choice. As rival moderates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg gained ground on him in polls, Biden never attacked their character — or by extension, the judgment of their supporters. When Biden managed to outlast them, Klobuchar and Buttigieg had no qualms about urging their backers to join the Biden camp. Biden gathered a slew of endorsements from other prominent Democrats after his strong Super Tuesday showing, in part because he was willing to humble himself by asking for them.
Contrast this with the deafening silence from Sanders' chief ideological ally in the race, left-leaning Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, after she dropped out. Warren's refusal to endorse Sanders has provoked the wrath of Sanders' notoriously thin-skinned supporters, who can't seem to grasp why a candidate they dehumanized as a "snake" for months (just as they dubbed Buttigieg a "rat") doesn't feel welcome in their camp. Warren pointedly denounced the "online bullying and sort of organized nastiness" of Sanders' campaign in a March 6 interview on MSNBC, at a time when Sanders badly needed her support.
Sanders' one-note melody of blasting the ever-vaguely-defined "establishment" came across as particularly tone-deaf after Biden won big in South Carolina in large part by winning over working-class African-Americans.
"I just did not know that African-Americans in the South were considered part of the establishment," Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said sardonically afterward.
Some of Sanders' more well-attuned supporters, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are starting to sense the backlash their movement has provoked. In January, when Biden seemed doomed, Ocasio-Cortez said: "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party." But at a Sanders rally in Ann Arbor a day before the Michigan primary, she struck a more conciliatory tone, urging the crowd to take up an "embracing posture where all people are welcome."
"In order for our movement to grow, in order for us to win, we have to grow," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We must be inclusive, and bring more people into our movement."
