President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion was just what the world needed.
As we all now know, Biden traveled — unannounced — to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was a clear statement that, a year into Vladimir Putin’s brutal attempt to expand Russia’s borders, the United States and other Western democracies stand strong in their support of Ukraine.
And it was a delicious display of defiance. Biden, by his very presence, told Putin he’s not impressed by the dictator’s might. It was a real “What are you going to do about it?” moment.
And it signaled American strength to the world.
“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden declared after meeting Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. Jabbing his finger for emphasis on his podium, against a backdrop of three flags from each country, he continued: “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”
We can imagine the seething in the Kremlin, as Putin watched video of Biden and Zelenskyy, strolling the streets of Kyiv, unperturbed by an air raid siren in the background. We hope a lot of Russian citizens saw it.
As the Associated Press reported, the visit came at a crucial moment: Biden is trying to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war is expected to intensify with spring offensives.
Biden came bearing gifts — a pledge of another $450 million in aid to Ukraine — at a time when the U.S. and other nations have pledged such things as advanced tanks needed to stand up to Russian armaments.
Of course, world politics were the only part of the mission. Biden’s trip to Kyiv comes as public opinion polling suggests that U.S. and allied support for providing weaponry and direct economic assistance has started to soften. The president knows attention spans are short and that outrage fades. By renewing American interest in Ukraine’s stand against Putin, he hopes to remind Americans that stopping a dictator in his first step toward empire-building is in our interests, as well.
Born during World War II, Biden isn’t old enough to remember that conflict, but he was raised by people who did, people who had seen, first-hand, what happens when when nationalist ambitions are allowed to go unchecked.
“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said. “He’s counting on us not sticking together. He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that. But he’s just been plain wrong. Plain wrong.”
It’s just that simple.
Biden made clear one thing that too often seems lost in the discussion: While those of us far from the conflict give platitudes to the Ukrainian resistance, we don’t really understand the cost the citizens there have paid.
As the AP reported, the trip gave Biden an opportunity to get a firsthand look at the devastation the Russian invasion has caused on Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainian troops and civilians have been killed, millions of refugees have fled the war, and Ukraine has suffered tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure damage.
“The cost that Ukraine has had to bear has been extraordinarily high,” Biden said. “And the sacrifices have been far too great.” But “Putin’s war of conquest is failing.”
Recently, as the anniversary nears, more attention has been paid to Russian atrocities and to the greater story of the war. Biden’s visit will amplify that for the world to see. It’s a message to friend and foe, alike, and it brings to mind the words of another president, John F. Kennedy, who said in his 1961 inaugural speech:
“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
