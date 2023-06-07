The so-called “culture wars” continue to rage across America.
Those on opposite ends of the political spectrum are waging battle every day, with the fronts ranging from social media posts to school board meetings to public demonstrations. Now, the conflict has moved into corporate advertising.
Retail giant Target has been facing backlash for its promotion of items, especially clothing, meant to support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. People opposed to the sale and promotion of this merchandise have vocally called for boycotts of Target while others have gone so far as to threaten employees and knock down items in stores.
Much of the anger has been directed at a women’s swimsuit that has been described as “tuck friendly” for being able to conceal male genitalia for trans persons. Those on the right wing have claimed that the swimsuit was marketed for children, which it was not.
While it might be easy to dismiss these attacks as the acts of a loud minority, there has been a notable financial impact. Since mid-May, Target’s shares have dropped 20%, wiping away roughly $15 billion in market share.
This comes on the heels of Bud Light seeing its U.S. sales drop more than 20% after a collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney went public.
To be clear, Target and Bud Light are going to be fine. In the long run, these losses will most likely be mere blips on the radar of such popular brand name companies.
The more important takeaway is that Target’s response was to cave in to the demands of those anti-LGBTQ+ people and remove many of the pro-Pride items from its shelves.
While it’s important for any company to look out for the well-being of its employees when they come under attack for things that are out of their control, it’s just as important for those companies to stand by employees and customers who are able to feel seen and represented during Pride Month.
It also shouldn’t be the responsibility of large companies to support the LGBTQ+ community by themselves. The onus is on individuals to step up and speak out against homophobia and transphobia.
The good news is that there hasn’t been a total surrender in the wake of these controversies. Target is a platinum sponsor of NYC Pride, which requires a donation of $175,000. Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, is a major sponsor of Pride events across the country.
Other major companies, such as Macy’s and Starbucks, have been supporters of Pride events for decades and have reaffirmed their commitments in recent weeks.
It’s the kind of support that’s needed in a cultural climate that is becoming more volatile by the day. According to RILA Global Consulting, which tracks tens of millions of websites and social media pages every day, there were more than 15,000 posts calling for Pride-related boycotts in May alone. That number is up from fewer than 400 at the same time last year.
This year alone there have been more than 200 bills introduced in legislatures, targeting transgender and non-binary people according to HumanRights Campaigns.
The bitter irony is that the people who are the most upset about these Pride-inspired items are the ones who are least likely to buy them. They’re also the ones who are the most likely to be wearing articles of clothing displaying the type of language and iconography that most decent people would find actually offensive and harmful.
It’s incumbent on everyone to help drown out anti-LGBTQ+ hate with even more passionate support. You don’t need to look farther than Oneonta itself to see the capacity for this kind of display.
On Saturday, June 3, the Otsego Pride Alliance hosted its Pride parade and festival in downtown Oneonta, an event that showed that even in small towns — places that might not always be associated with being overly progressive — there is an undeniable feeling of community and inclusion even in divisive times.
