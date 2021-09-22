We were sorry to learn Tuesday of the death of former Republican U.S. Rep. Sherwood “Sherry” Boehlert.
Boehlert, who represented upstate New York in Congress for 24 years, died Monday at age 84 at a local hospice after a brief illness, according to a statement from his staff.
Boehlert came to the attention of local residents in the early 1980s when his 25th Congressional District included part of our area. Redistricting has changed the lines of New York’s Congressional districts several times since. He represented three districts that included his New Hartford home from 1983 to 2007.
He was chairman of the House Science Committee from 2001 through 2006 and he was a leader of a small moderate Republican faction in Congress that clashed with President George W. Bush over such issues as global warming and spending for social programs.
The moderation and commonsense Boehlert showed throughout his career made him popular with people across the political spectrum. The fact that he was a nice guy helped, too. He was a true public servant, using his position to help the people he represented, rather than as a platform to spew partisan ideology.
Boehlert was a baseball fan and was proud that his district included the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. Visitors to his Washington, D.C., office were treated to baseball decor and items on loan from the museum.
He was remembered Tuesday for his work on behalf of his central New York constituents and for environmental issues.
“Sherry’s rich legacy, his support of science, his commitment to combating climate change, and his deep love for the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley will live on for generations to come,” Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a prepared statement.
On Twitter, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said Boehlert “was a true public servant — he didn’t serve based on political party, but based on what was the right thing to do.”
The accolades from members of the opposing party are not surprising, given that Boehlert did not hesitate to cross party lines when he thought his fellow Republicans got it wrong.
He endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton against nominal Republican Donald Trump in 2016, signing onto a letter with other former Republican congressmen who said, “Given the enormous power of the office, every candidate for president must be judged rigorously in assessing whether he or she has the competence, intelligence, knowledge, understanding, empathy, judgment and temperament necessary to keep America on a safe and steady course.”
Similarly, Boehlert endorsed moderate Democrat Anthony Brindisi in his successful campaign to unseat Trump acolyte Claudia Tenney in the 22nd Congressional District — which includes Boehlert’s home — in 2018. Tenney took the seat back in a 2020 rematch tainted by election irregularities.
Brindisi, now a candidate for a seat on the New York State Supreme Court, summed Boehlert up well in a tweet: “As a kid, I always respected him as our representative, even before I knew what the job of a Congressman entailed,” Brindisi said. “He lived by a now-relic-notion that put people over party.”
The notion may not be quite a relic, but its practitioners are becoming rare. The loss of Sherry Boehlert underscores that.
