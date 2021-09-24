The recent arrival of large numbers of Haitian refugees at the Texas border seems to have caught many by surprise, including some in President Joe Biden’s administration.
It shouldn’t have. Only those who’ve been ignoring Haiti’s summer of nonstop catastrophe would be surprised to see refugees fleeing from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in a notoriously poor country where rescue efforts were complicated by a major tropical storm. This came shortly after President Jovenal Moise was shot dead in his home in a late-night raid by trained assassins. Ordinarily, Moise would be succeeded by the chief justice of Haiti’s Supreme Court, but that post was vacated when René Sylvestre died in June of COVID-19.
About 6,000 migrants have since been removed from a squalid encampment near Del Rio, Texas, by U.S. immigration authorities, who estimated Thursday that some 4,000 remained, according to The Associated Press. The U.S. Border Patrol, under the authority of Biden, is facing bipartisan backlash over videos that show heavy-handed treatment of the migrants by agents on horseback.
It’s rarely acknowledged that the tides of illegal immigration ebb and flow according to factors that are beyond the control of any U.S. president. And if history is any guide, the U.S. could soon see a major influx of desperate migrants having little to do with the events in Haiti.
A political crisis looms in El Salvador, where firebrand President Nayib Bukele has seen his once-towering approval ratings crumble after a disastrous experiment with forcing his country to adopt Bitcoin as a national currency. Scalability problems of cryptocurrency aside, in a country where only an estimated 45 percent of the population has reliable internet access, this was bound to fail.
Bukele, a right-wing demagogue in the mold of Donald Trump, rose to power through a social-media fueled campaign and has attempted to silence El Salvador’s independent media, especially now with anti-Bukele, anti-Bitcoin protests filling the streets. He has preened for attention with bizarre proposals such as harnessing the power of his country’s volcanoes to power crypto mining. But Bukele is no harmless fool; he purged the constitutional committee of El Salvador’s Supreme Court to force through a measure allowing him to run for another term in office, and recently changed his Twitter bio to call himself “Dictator of El Salvador.” This is bound to end ugly, and soon if he keeps it up.
Farther south in Brazil, the world’s sixth most-populous nation, another would-be autocrat in President Jair Bolsonaro is also seeing his fortunes fade. His decline has been self-inflicted as well, although for a different reason: Bolsonaro’s excruciatingly wrong-headed policies on COVID-19, which have left nearly 600,000 Brazilians dead, the second-highest total behind only the U.S. Bolsonaro has steadfastly opposed lockdowns and mask mandates, and has left Brazil’s vaccination efforts almost entirely in the hands of municipal authorities — including for acquisition of the vaccines themselves. Bolsonaro has scoffed at the effectiveness of the vaccines while touting quack treatments during his own bout with COVID-19; his refusal to divulge whether he’s vaccinated was a point of contention during this month’s U.N. General Assembly.
Like Trump, Bolsonaro has flatly ruled out the possibility that his unpopularity — rather than electoral fraud — might be what keeps him from winning another term. Brazil’s election authority has demanded that Bolsonaro provide evidence for his incessant fraud claims or shut up. The former army captain has joked about launching a military coup in the past, although Brazil’s brass has made it clear it has little appetite for propping him up. Bolsonaro’s inevitable denouement won’t be pleasant, and will likely provoke grave instability.
All of these clouds on the horizon could manifest themselves in the form of an immigrant influx headed north. It’s up to Congress and the Biden administration to prepare accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.