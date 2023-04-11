Legal cannabis hasn’t yet hit its stride in New York, but it has taken some baby steps. And that’s a good thing.
New York legalized adult possession and use of cannabis on March 31, 2021, ending a silly double standard that embraced and profited from alcoholic beverages, but criminalized marijuana. The rollout of a program to license businesses to dispense cannabis since that time has been slow and confusing, but we’ve seen evidence that progress is being made.
Dispensaries have opened in the state, and we learned last week that one may be coming to Oneonta.
DOSHA Farms, a cannabis dispensary, will soon be coming to Main Street, according to its owner, Korey Rowe.
Rowe said he is waiting for his proposed retail space at 76 Main St. to be approved by the state Office of Cannabis Management.
The dispensary will benefit the community by creating jobs and revenue, Rowe said. “We need new ideas for the community and we need local government and municipalities to support those ideas,” he said. He said the dispensary will keep people in the area and encourage others to move here.
We think he may be overselling it, but any product or service people can get without traveling is another reason to keep them from taking their business to the larger cities that surround us.
The state has reserved its early licenses for “justice involved” individuals — people who have paid a legal price for possessing a substance that can now be legally possessed. Rowe meets that standard.
“At 16, I was arrested for having $10 worth of marijuana on me,” Rowe said. “The school and BOCES expelled me, and my parents did not allow me to live with them.
“That was when I joined the military,” he said. “It was just before Sept. 11, and I was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“On the 25th anniversary of the arrest, I will be in full operation in a cannabis shop,” Rowe said. “Things have really come full circle, and it’s quite an ark to complete as a character. I turned the negative into a positive.”
The economic benefit of legal cannabis is not limited to the service jobs that will come with retail shops.
As members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club heard on Monday, supplying those shops can be a boost to agriculture.
Jeremiah Ford, a SUNY Oneonta graduate, told the group he and some of his college friends decided to start growing hemp in the state in 2019 on his grandmother’s former dairy farm, Sugarhouse Farms, near Cooperstown. He said the farm originally grew hops, which is a cousin of hemp and cannabis.
Hemp and cannabis are different things, but the legalization of the latter paves the way for its cultivation on area farm land.
Ford said cannabis is “no different than tobacco and alcohol,” and should be legal with restrictions. He also said there needs to be more studies done on the health benefits or side affects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD.
Of course, state officials had a revenue motive for approving the change. The treasury will profit from both users and growers.
Ford said he had to pay the state $2,000 to grow an acre of cannabis and will have to reapply in October for a license.
Alcohol seems to be the best comparative product to cannabis, and Ford used the comparison to explain the effects.
He said the cannabis he sells has 17% THC in it, and “it’s more like a glass of wine than a glass of hard liquor.”
Of course, like alcohol, the use of cannabis carries responsibility. Cannabis users must avoid driving under the influence every bit as scrupulously as users of alcohol do. Laws may need to be adjusted regarding the public use of cannabis, as well. Open container laws restrict the public use of alcohol. That restriction may need to be extended to cannabis.
With decades-old alcohol laws available as a model, it’ll be easy enough for governments to adapt.
Cannabis offers economic opportunity and a recreational option for adults who choose to use it. The recent news about its growth in our area signals fairness and common sense around an issue that has too long been the victim of ridiculous stigma.
