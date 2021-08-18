The recent controversy over a dishonest anti-vaccine billboard that appeared on Route 23 revealed a startling lack of judgment from a member of Oneonta’s Common Council — one who also happens to be running for mayor.
The ad was paid for by Defend the Republic PAC, an outfit founded by Sidney Powell, a lawyer perhaps best known for her attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election on former President Donald Trump’s behalf. Powell and her group are now facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, whom she accused of rigging the election. Powell’s group purchased the space from DC Marketing, which is owned by Fifth Ward Common Council Member Len Carson.
The content of the ad was absolute hogwash. It claimed that “A ‘vaccine’ with over 463,000 adverse events is not ‘safe and effective.’” Why “vaccine” was put in quotation marks is unclear. It added that people who have already been infected with COVID-19 are now naturally immune and do not require the vaccine.
The second part is flatly untrue. (It also implies that if you haven’t been infected, you should get the shot, which would mean that it’s a bona fide, functioning vaccine, not a “vaccine.”) The natural antibodies one’s body produces in response to a COVID infection aren’t nearly as effective or long-lasting as those spawned by the vaccines, as shown by those who suffered multiple severe infections before vaccines were available.
As for the “463,000 adverse events,” what sort of events are we talking about here? The federal Centers for Disease Control website does indeed have a page for such side effects. Brace yourself: they include such horrors as “injection site pain, redness or swelling,” or perhaps even “headache.” The number may seem large, but that simply attests to how thoroughly these vaccines are being monitored for safety: even the mildest side effects are accounted for.
“I did my research, and the CDC has an entire division of adverse effects,” Carson said Tuesday. “There’s nothing illegal about this ad. As long as it’s not illegal, it’s OK by me. The rest is considered censorship.”
“As long as it’s not illegal, it’s OK by me” is a pretty flimsy code of ethics for a man who wants to be mayor. And Carson’s lame cop-out that refusing to accept money for an ad that could result in the death of your neighbors is “considered censorship” isn’t actually true. Censorship would be if Carson used his official capacity in city government to ban such ads. Nobody is arguing against freedom of speech here, only that Carson should show better judgment and some concern for the health of his constituents.
This isn’t the first time Carson has showed poor judgment regarding the COVID pandemic. Last fall’s massive outbreak at SUNY Oneonta — the worst outbreak in the statewide SUNY system — was a devastating blow to local businesses, as local residents from outside Oneonta avoided the city for fear of getting infected. In response, the Common Council wisely decided to pass a mask-wearing ordinance that would allow local businesses to require masks inside.
As Mayor Gary Herzig noted at the time, the ordinance was an attempt to give consumers assurance that they could visit our businesses without fear. The measure passed, but not without some igrandstanding from Carson, who responded with ideologically driven comments about “government overreach,” the sort of juvenile argument one would expect to hear late at night in a college dorm, much like his argument about “censorship” of the billboard.
Leadership is about telling people what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. If Carson thinks he can find a path to the mayor’s office by pandering to his most selfish constituents — or if he simply has no qualms about making a quick buck at the expense of his community — then shame on him.
