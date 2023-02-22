This week, The Roald Dahl Story Company and publisher, Puffin Books, are drawing industrywide condemnation for their decision to rewrite several classic children’s books written by the late author, Roald Dahl.
Critic of the rewrites and world renowned author, Salman Rushdie — who has faced a fatwa over his book The Satanic Verses — tweeted, “Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship. Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.”
We wholeheartedly agree.
It is no great secret that we are staunch advocates of protecting free speech. Most publishing companies likely are, which is why we are surprised at Puffin Books and its willingness to make several hundred edits to Dahl literature.
The cries of absurdity, which we echo, are largely due to the bizarre nature of the text selected to be rewritten. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” character Augustus Gloop in previous editions was written as being “enormously fat.” Now, he is just “enormous.” Is that really better? Enough to allow the stifling of artistic freedom?
In “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” the description “The machines were both black. They were murderous, brutal-looking monsters” was changed to “They were murderous, brutal-looking monsters.” We should point out, Dahl was describing tractors — as in farm equipment.
Perhaps some of the more baffling revisions are those made to “George’s Marvelous Medicine.” “Dashed into his father’s toolshed” was changed to “Dashed into the toolshed” and “Look at you! You’re standing up all on your own and you’re not even using a stick!” was changed to “Look at you! You’re full of beans!”
In “Matilda,” references to books by Joseph Conrad and Rudyard Kipling were replaced with Jane Austen and John Steinbeck. It appears now, even the fictional character, Matilda, is being told what she can and cannot read.
Interestingly, Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” has been banned in Ireland, and parts of California, Iowa and Manitoba, Canada, and burned by the East St. Louis, Illinois Public Library on grounds the book “used vulgar words.” Should Puffin Books and the Dahl estate allow Matilda to read Steinbeck? They may need to do another rewrite.
Have we really become so culturally sensitive that we are OK with this sort of censorship?
Across the country books are being banned, rewritten and burned for outrageous reasons. Who decides what is acceptable and what is not?
Schools in Indiana and Florida have banned “A Light in the Attic,” by Shel Silverstein, for promoting “anti-parent material.”
California schools have banned The Merriam-Webster Dictionary in classrooms because it contains definitions which may be sexually graphic in nature.
In Alamogordo, New Mexico, outside Christ Community Church, “The Lord of the Rings” and other Tolkien novels were burned because they were seen as “satanic.”
If parents wish to outlaw certain books in their homes, even the dictionary, that is their prerogative. We would argue those parents are doing their children a great disservice, but that is their right. Those same parents do not have a right to dictate what other parents’ children can read.
We are proud to say, while libraries and schools may choose what books to keep on their shelves, New York state has not banned any books — and why should we?
We argue no book should be banned. No books should be rewritten. We live in a world that is so rapidly changing. Who’s to say these changes will represent the ideals of future generations? How many times can you rewrite a book to make it more palatable to readers before the spirit of the author is lost?
Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library has said, “Knowledge is power; ignorance is dangerous, breeding hate and division … Since their inception, public libraries have worked to combat these forces simply by making all perspectives and ideas accessible to all,”
That is really all we want, too — for all perspectives and ideas to remain accessible. For artistic freedoms to be respected. For freedom of speech to be upheld. For written works to serve as a reminder of where we have been, good or bad, to help guide us forward.
