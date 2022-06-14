We applaud the recent push by the City of Oneonta Common Council to fix its Housing Commission.
Council members became frustrated after the commission failed to accomplish anything since it was formed last year, and Mayor Mark Drnek last week announced a plan to do something about it.
During an meeting in May, Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, gave voice to the frustrations. “It’s been a waste of time,” he said.
Harrington talked of the busy work that often plagues groups. He reported that the commission has been arguing about who should be leading its work rather than accomplishing any work. The commission had three elected chairs in the eight months since the body was formed, but has only referred one item to the council, he said.
That’s a pretty good symptom of deep problems.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said he was was offended that the commission had discussed selecting its third chair based on the age of the person, which he called both wrong and illegal. He’s right. Discrimination based on age is a really bad idea.
“What transpired at the last meeting was completely unprofessional and inappropriate. The city residents deserve better than that,” Harrington said.
We agree, and would have supported the idea of some members to disband the commission and start over. But we were glad to give Mayor Mark Drnek a chance to fix it.
Drnek proposed in May that he meet individually with each member to see if he could help resolve their internal differences and get them refocused on the work. We give him credit for trying, and for taking strong action when it didn’t work.
Drnek said during a June 6 meeting he had talked to everyone on the Housing Commission and asked all of them to resign except the chair. The commission was not “getting anything done, while the city was experiencing a housing crisis,” he said.
Drnek proposed creating seven ad hoc working groups, each tasked with its own goal and led by a member of the commission.
We like the idea of including more people in the process, as long as their efforts are focused on the goal. We will watch with interest as the committees fill out and new commission members are chosen.
We know the identity of one of the commissioners. Council member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, will be the council’s representative on the commission. She will replace Harrington, who asked to be relieved.
Drnek said anyone who wants to help tackle the housing issue in the city is welcome to join one of the groups. He used picturesque language when he wrote of his vision in a column in our June 14 newspaper:
“Picture our housing problem as a mountain that we surround and see from different vantage points. While the mountain remains the same, our views of it are very different,” he wrote. “However, from own particular vantage points, we may have become familiar enough with the features of the mountain to identify its best passage to the top.
“We’re going to scale the mountain from different sides. Once we get to the top, we’ll set our charges and blow this thing up.
“In the mountain’s rubble, we will make Oneonta a place that can welcome hundreds of current and new residents to home-owning or rental. We will be a city in which bad landlords are held to account. Where housing is maintained and beautified and neighborhoods blossom,” he wrote.
It’s a tall order and an important one. The old approach was not working. A new one can’t hurt.
