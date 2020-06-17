Cheers
To the Supreme Court for extending employment protections to the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
By a 6-3 margin, the nation’s highest court ruled that the anti-bias law extends to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender,queer, intersex and asexual people.
The majority ruled that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination “because of” sex, extends to people who face job bias arising from their sexual orientation or gender identity.
In a somewhat surprising move, the decision was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of President Donald Trump, and signed by Chief Justice John Roberts who has never signed an opinion in support of gay rights.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to approve of the concept, but dissented because he said the law should be changed to include sexual or gender identity, which is a job for Congress.
This is a good sign for those fighting for equal rights for the gay community, but it is far from over. Two more cases are coming before the court in the coming months: transgender participation in high school sports, and sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms.
We are glad to see, by law, we are becoming a more welcoming and understanding country for those who, in the past, had to hide their true identities and feelings.
To Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver for winning the Arnold S. Harris Memorial Academic Achievement Award from the political science department at his alma mater, SUNY Oneonta.
According to the college, “This award is given annually in memory of Arnold S. Harris, an alumnus of the Political Science Department (1969) who manifested both an exemplary, unselfish commitment to public service and uncommon loyalty to his alma mater. The award is bestowed annually on a political science major who has not only attained an outstanding academic record but who also shows uncommon promise for a public service career.”
Oliver certainly fits that bill. He is a longtime Oneonta resident who worked on other political campaigns before being elected to serve on the county board that now has to deal with a large budget deficit sparked by lockdowns because of the coronavirus.
It was a well-deserved honor.
Jeers
To our leaders who don’t wear face coverings in public.
President Donald Trump has refused on almost all occasions to wear a mask when everyone else does. He did wear one during a tour of a Ford plant, but the public wasn’t invited and there weren’t supposed to be any photos taken. A worker snuck a cellphone photo and shared the first documented time Trump wore a mask in public.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t much better. In his daily briefings he encourages the use of masks, but doesn’t wear one himself. During the briefing he and his advisors are at least six feet apart and no microphones are shared, so a mask isn’t needed. But as they get up to leave, social distancing is gone and, if one person is infected with COVID, it could easily spread.
When he signed police reform laws recently, there were six people close behind him and not one of them was wearing a mask.
Masks have been shown to help prevent the spread of disease. Our leaders should be good role models and wear masks when being socially distant isn’t possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.