Many communities held craft fairs, marketplaces and more in an effort to keep people spending money locally.
One of the largest efforts was Oneonta’s #GiftOneonta campaign.
The campaign, which was introduced to the Common Council on Tuesday, Dec. 1, grew out of the city’s “Survive Then Thrive” effort to help area businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to put a focus on shopping locally this holiday season,” Idea Kraft Artistic Director Erinn Harrington said, “letting people know that Oneonta is open for business and it is safe to shop and that you can find what you need for the holiday season right here in Oneonta.”
Idea Kraft is a Binghamton marketing firm, that is assisting with the “Survive Then Thrive” plan.
The theme includes a longer tagline highlighting aspects of the campaign: “Gift Artistic. Gift Cultural. Gift Healthy. Gift Unique. Gift Oneonta.” Pictures in the campaign include shots of the city and its Main Street, as well as outdoor, food and holiday related scenes.
The campaign also highlights local businesses that are offering online shopping, with mail delivery or curb-side pickup, to help keep people safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Harrington said.
The campaign will run this month said it will lead to other promotions in 2021.
“It is meant to be more of a teaser campaign leading up to other campaigns we plan to run in the future,” she said.
We love the idea of the effort to highlight shopping locally this season, and that it will be used in the future, but we can’t help but to also offer slight ...
Jeers
To the timing of the #Gift Oneonta campaign.
It seems it would have been more effective if it had been launched earlier in the fall. Many people began their holiday shopping earlier than normal (much earlier than the typical Black Friday kickoff) because online shopping is more prevalent during the pandemic. Retailers had encouraged people to start shopping earlier because of the overwhelming number of online purchases.
Many shoppers turn to Amazon, eBay and other online retailers first for their online shopping needs. We can’t help but think if some would have known of a local resource earlier with pandemic-safe options, some of those shopping dollars may have stayed local rather than going to the big retailers.
To the person or people responsible for stealing about $2,500 in grocery gift cards meant for those in need during the holiday season.
New York State Police at Richfield Springs are looking for the Grinch who stole the Price Chopper cards from the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs in the days leading up to the theft, which was reported Dec. 1
Members of the church also discovered that an emergency exit door had been pried open but it’s not certain if that’s the way the suspect or suspects entered the church, troopers said in a media release.
Anyone with information or who saw anyone suspicious on or around Dec. 1 near the church, or who saw or know of someone attempting to sell Price Chopper gift cards is asked to contact the State Police at 607-561-7400.
It is a shame someone would act this way, taking what amounts to food out of the mouths of families in need as the holiday season approaches.
We hope the person or people responsible for the theft are found and prosecuted.
