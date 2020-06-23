We find it unacceptable that Chenango County reduced the number of polling places for this year's primary election to one.
That's right — voters from throughout the 899-square-mile county were forced to gather at a single polling place in Norwich on Tuesday if they had not previously voted by absentee ballot.
The Chenango County Board of Elections announced on June 4 — less than three weeks before the election — that in-person voting would be limited to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office in Norwich, and the 22 local polling sites serving 31 election districts would be closed for the June 23 primary.
Democratic Elections Commissioner Carol Franklin deflected blame for the decision of her office, attributing the closures to a “lack of inspectors willing to work” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t eliminate any polling sites; they were eliminated for us,” she said.
Under New York State Election Law, the board of elections is required to establish a polling place in each district, unless there is none “available and suitable” or “for reasons of efficiency or economy it is desirable to consolidate such meetings of one or more districts in one place,” in which case the board must designate a building “in an adjoining district in the same village, city or town.”
The Chenango County edict seems, on its face, to be in clear violation of that law, though Franklin said the state board of elections was aware that Chenango County would only offer one polling site Tuesday.
“I’m sure they would have liked us to have more, but we couldn’t,” she said. “We had nowhere to go.”
The sheriff’s office was selected, Franklin said for its “ample parking, ample space and handicap accessibility.”
Voters were warned on the Board of Elections website that “deputies will be at the door” checking the temperature of everyone who enters and asking “a two-question survey.” Voters were also asked to “please bring your license” to be scanned at voter check-in in an effort to “make the process more efficient.”
Temperature checks and questions about possible COVID exposure make sense in these pandemic times, but why must a voter produce a license? What if a voter does not drive and does not have a license?
When asked about the request for voters to bring their licenses, Franklin said photo ID would “ensure that voting would go a little faster.”
Instead of a poll worker asking a voter’s name and address at check-in, she said, licenses could be scanned on poll pads to streamline the process.
She admitted the request has no basis in law. “New York state does not require voter ID,” she confirmed.
Both the concentration of voting into one location and the deployment of armed officials at the entrance to a polling place seem likely to discourage voting, whether or not that was the intent.
We note that Otsego County managed to staff 27 polling places and Delaware County provided one in each of its 19 towns.
Chenango County had important primary elections, as Republicans chose a candidate to bear their banner in the November election to replace retiring 122nd District Assemblyman Clifford Crouch and a challenger to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi in the fall.
County officials should have made it easier, not harder, to exercise the fundamental right of voters to make those choices.
