On Sept. 1, New York State’s cigarette tax rose from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack of cigarettes and we are happy to see it.
The state’s decision to increase cigarette taxes is a commendable step toward achieving two critical objectives: improving public health and bolstering state finances.
Cigarette smoking remains a major public health concern. Jennifer Hill, Tobacco Free Communities-Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties community engagement coordinator, said Thursday that while the state average adult smoking rate is 12%, the adult smoking rates remain high in Delaware County at 16.1%, Otsego County at 18.3% and Schoharie County at 20.3%.
The national average is about 11%.
Hill said the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network projects the impact of the higher tax could save the lives of 15,300 New Yorkers and prevent 14,400 youth younger than age 18 from becoming adults who smoke.
Nearly nine out of 10 adults who smoke cigarettes daily first tried smoking by age 18.
We all know the negative impact cigarette smoking has on a person’s health, but knowing the dangers doesn’t seem to be enough of a deterrent to keep teens from picking up a cigarette in the first place — perhaps a more significant hit to the wallet will.
{span}Adolescents and young adults are particularly price-sensitive when it comes to tobacco products. Increased taxes can make cigarettes less affordable and, consequently, less attractive to young people, who often lack the financial resources to sustain a smoking habit.{/span}
Beyond the anticipated public health gains, the cigarette tax increase also promises financial benefits for the state. Well over $1 billion per year is generated due to the state’s cigarette tax.
While there are many critical public service programs, infrastructure projects and healthcare programs which would benefit from the tax revenues, we would like to see a more significant chunk of that revenue be allocated to smoking cessation programs.
The American Lung Association assigns a grade to each state for its use of tobacco-related revenue. New York state got an “F” for 2023.
It is pretty easy to see why.
In the 2023 fiscal year, New York spent just more than $39 million on tobacco control programs — far below the CDC recommendation of $203 million.
Cigarette smoking disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities and low-income individuals. Smokers who fall well below the poverty level face greater difficulty in quitting due to various social and economic factors. Those people need free access to tools to help them quit smoking and quit for good.
That is why we would like to see a greater portion of cigarette tax revenues used to support smoking cessation programs in lower-income communities.
Those who opposed the tax increase argue higher tobacco costs punish tobacco users and hurt the poor. Both arguments are ridiculous.
Cigarettes kill people — it is really that simple.
The state should be doing everything it can to inform users of the dangerous of cigarettes, provide the tools necessary to help them quit and provide some kind of deterrent to purchasing cigarettes in the first place — and it is.
Many may be upset at the idea of paying $12 for a pack of cigarettes, but we urge those users to consider what they could do if they had that extra $12 per day in their wallet and that monkey off their back.
The tax increase is good for everyone but big tobacco and we have a feeling they, too, will be just fine.
