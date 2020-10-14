We’re happy to see the city of Oneonta taking a hard look at its city manager position.
Let’s face it — the scheme to place an executive in charge of the city’s day-to-day operations has not been a success. Three men have held the position since it was created on Jan. 1, 2012, having been approved by voters the previous November.
Two of them, Michael H. Long and Martin D. Murphy, left after members of the Common Council lost confidence in them. The most recent, George Korthauer, quit in January, six months before his term was scheduled to end.
We got some insight, this week, into Korthauer’s tenure. It seems he thought he was a bigger deal than he really was.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said during a Common Council meeting that Korthauer used to complain to him about those meetings, saying at his previous job in Michigan, such meetings lasted 20 minutes or less. Korthauer wanted to abolish committees and boards and get less input from the council, Herzig said, which did not sit well with the Council members.
Good for the Council members.
It seems odd to us that Korthauer, an un-elected employee of the city, thought he should be free of supervision by those elected to run the city’s government. Was the flow chart not made clear to him before he was hired? Why did he get 2½ years into his tenure before the situation came to a head?
This week council members agreed they felt they were elected to represent their wards by helping to run the city.
“I think we cannot deny or ignore the desire the council has to be involved in things,” said Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward.
Exactly.
It’s also not lost on us that the city has gotten along just fine without a manager for most of a tumultuous year since Korthauer left. During a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has a stranglehold on the economy and tax revenues, saving that salary helps, too.
The idea of a city administrator, a sort of executive director who clearly reports to the governing board, makes a lot more sense. We’re glad to see Common Council members moving in that direction.
Herzig indicated that was the intent all along.
He said he did not think the city manager position was properly defined in the city charter and that, typically, a city manager is the chief executive officer for a city. The city manager system, he said, is typically one under which a mayor and council do not have much power, which is not the case in Oneonta.
He also said the description of the position in the charter looks more like a city administrator, who runs operations day to day, but does not have ultimate authority.
There’s work to be done to make the system fit the city, but it appears that work is underway. Council members have agreed to do some research and then meet on Monday to begin tackling the issue.
Herzig said it will take several steps to resolve the situation, but said he was happy with this week’s decision.
“I think we did take a step forward,” he said. “We do have a plan for the next step.”
We’re happy with the decision, too, and will watch closely, hoping the next steps result in something better than the revolving door of disappointments we’ve seen so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.