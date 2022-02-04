There was a lot to like about the news that came out of Tuesday’s Oneonta Common Council meeting.
We like Mayor Mark Drnek’s proposed Community Enhancement Initiative, a community grant program that would reimburse residents for small neighborhood projects to benefit the community.
Drnek gave a half-dozen examples of the type of projects he envisions — such as bird houses, trail bridges and community gardens.
In general, Drnek said, he wants the public to come up with its own ideas about how to improve quality of life, and get support from the city to bring their ideas to fruition.
Drnek had signaled earlier that he hoped to get city residents to take a stake in improving quality of life. This first step — a small step, to be sure — seems like an good idea that people can get behind.
We also like that Council members asked practical questions about the plan.
Third Ward Council Member David Rissberger asked the obvious question: “Where is the money going to be coming from to fund the grant?”
City Administrator Greg Mattice admitted, “We haven’t found a solution yet, we’re looking at all funding sources.”
So, that needs to be sorted out. We expect it will be.
Rissberger’s attitude toward the plan mirrors our own. “I like the spirit of it,” he said, while adding that he’s concerned about the use of tax money. He said Drnek’s idea “has merit.”
“The mayor’s idea has merit,” Rissberger said in a follow-up phone interview after the council meeting.
“Finding a way to put money back into the community, not just fixing potholes and replacing aging infrastructure, would be nice to do,” Rissberger said. “And we don’t have many opportunities to do that because of the cost of everything, including infrastructure and staff and retirement expenses.”
The influence of a mayor can extend beyond his statutory authority. He can use his bully pulpit and city resources to marshal grants and other private funding to meet targeted needs. Perhaps that will be the solution.
We also like that the Common Council approved a federal grant application to expand the fire department.
The city will apply to the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, as administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant would pay for the salary and benefits for up to eight full-time firefighters, at an estimated cost of $2.2 million.
Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp said the federal money would fund a partnership with the Bassett Health Care Network. The department would provide firefighters to drive ambulances for transferring patients between medical facilities when they are not needed to fight fires.
“There is potential for this to be a cash-flow positive” for the city, he said.
There’s never enough money to do everything we’d like. But we’re encouraged by the willingness of Drnek, Knapp and the Common Council to look for new ways to enhance the city and the services its government delivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.