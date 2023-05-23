City of Oneonta officials need to stop dragging their feet in regard to the problem of the growing deer herd in the city.
Members of the Oneonta Deer Management Task Force warned last week that an important deadline for managing the deer population is approaching quickly, but that Common Council members do not seem concerned.
As we reported last week, the city has an Aug. 1, deadline to apply to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for the Deer Management Assistance Program.
Betsy Holland, chair of the Oneonta Deer Management Task Force, said the task force told members of the city’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee about the Aug. 1, deadline at the committee’s April meeting and was told the city may not meet that deadline. “We were surprised to hear that,” she said. “We’ve done all the legwork for the city. We’ve been very specific about what we want to do. What we want to see happen is not culling the herd, but managing it through hunting.”
We’re surprised, too. City leaders showed enough recognition of the problem to create the task force, but now they fail to act on its recommendations.
In an email to the members of the committee, the task force outlined what it would like to do before August. The email said the task force met May 8, “to discuss ways that the group could help move the process of beginning a deer management program ahead.”
The task force has been thorough in its research, and presented its case in a clear and compelling way.
The email explained that “The Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) enables biologists to help landowners and resource managers implement site-specific deer management on their lands. DEC issues a special permit and a determined number of deer tags to a landowner or resource manager, or a group of landowners or resource managers, whose property is in need of site-specific deer management efforts. The DMAP is not a culling program. It is an enhanced hunting program. Only after it is determined that this program has not been effective can a Deer Damage Permit (DDP) be considered.”
The assistance program will allow hunters to hunt on lands opened by the city, such as the reservoir area, and be able to take up to four deer. The email said the task force will also assist in any additional work that is required to apply for the DMAP.
The email said the group will also share information about Deer Management Permits, which are obtained from the DEC, with sporting goods stores, hunting clubs and the public. Such permits allow hunters to take one additional antlerless deer, in addition to deer that may be taken with a regular tag during regular hunting season. That has an October deadline, Holland said.
“The whole goal is to reduce the deer population,” Holland said. Reducing the deer population would be beneficial for city residents, the environment and would improve the health of the deer herd, she said.
Holland is right on all of those points. With no natural predators, the deer herd continues to grow, causing traffic hazards and the environmental problems associated with overgrazing.
For example, members of the task force and biology professor Donna Vogler toured Wilber Park to look at the forest to examine a sample of 20 seedlings to see if they had been browsed by deer. They found deer had browsed all but one sapling and most were heavily browsed. “The saplings are not there,” Holland said.
She said with the number of ash trees that have fallen, saplings should be replacing them, but that’s not what is happening due to the number of deer in the city eating them.
The overpopulation has also led to fewer birds in the city and an increase of deer ticks that carry Lyme and other diseases.
We understand there are emotional objections to hunting the deer, but there are no rational ones. There are plenty of real reasons to do something, and soon.
Members of the task force said they hope the Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee makes a decision about addressing the overpopulation of deer in the city at its next meeting, May 30.
We hope so too, and we call on the committee, and the full Common Council, to approve the task force’s recommendations before the deadline.
