We applaud efforts by the city and town of Oneonta to improve conditions for pedestrians.
As we reported last week, the city’s Common Council approved an agreement with the town regarding a sidewalk improvement and construction project along state Routes 23 and 28, including the James F. Lettis and Leslie G. Foster highways.
Those two highways — actually a single highway with a different name, depending upon which side of the border one happens to be — are the main access for city-dwelling pedestrians to the Southside grocery stores and other businesses on the other side of the Susquehanna River. They have long been a safety issue and, on occasion, a deadly one.
The Oneonta Town Board is slated to review the agreement at its Sept. 13 meeting. We hope and expect that board will formalize the agreement.
“There has always been talking about how there should be a sidewalk or something across there,” City Administrator Greg Mattice said Thursday, Sept. 7, “because there’s just never has been since that was built.”
The concept of “Complete Streets” has been gaining acceptance in recent years. Municipalities everywhere are beginning to design and retrofit roads with the idea they more than just motor vehicles should be able to use them.
The city and town are partnering to implement a Complete Streets project, which according to the state Department of Transportation is a road that is designed with the safety and accessibility of road users of all ages and abilities in mind, including children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, for all modes of transportation — pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and motorists.
Examples of Complete Streets improvements include sidewalks, lane striping, bicycle lanes, paved shoulders suitable for use by bicyclists, signage, crosswalks, pedestrian control signals, bus pull-outs, curb cuts, raised crosswalks, ramps and traffic calming measures.
Mattice gave us an idea last week what such a project could look like, and it sounds promising.
He said the local plan is aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety on sidewalks that would run from Miller Park at the intersection of Maple Street, state Route 7 and state Route 23, up the southbound side of Lettis Highway on the west side of the road, across the Interstate 88 underpass, to the intersection of Route 28, where sidewalks would span both sides of the road, from Main Street to Lantern Hill mobile home park.
There’s still the matter of safely crossing routes 23 and 28 on Southside, but this is a start.
NYSDOT is considering putting a roundabout at the Maple Street/Route 7/Route 23 intersection, which would allow one lane of the southbound Lettis Highway road to become a walking path with a green strip separating the pedestrians from the vehicles.
Only one vehicle lane is needed for the roundabout. The pedestrian path would be 10 to 12 feet wide.
None of this is cheap, but local officials are getting some help with the cost.
The project is estimated to cost $8.1 million. The city received a $5 million NYSDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which means the estimated local match would be $3.1 million. The city would pay $1.8 million and the town would pay $1.3 million.
The city has contracted with a consultant for the design, which will take six months to a year to complete, Mattice said.
Construction could start in 2024 or 2025, depending on how quickly the design is completed and the city is able to put out a bid.
“The whole idea is to make people feel more comfortable and actually be more safe,” Mattice said. “As far as I know, I haven’t heard anyone say it’s a terrible idea.”
With the possible exception of cost, we can’t imagine why anyone would raise an objection. And, when compared to the value of public safety and convenience, we say the cost is worthwhile.
We look forward to seeing this project become reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.