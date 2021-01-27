We were sorry to learn the Baseball Writers of America did not select any players for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum this year, but we’re glad there can be an induction ceremony, anyway.
At least, our fingers are crossed for that.
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were the closest in voting by members of the BBWAA released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year.
We’re not impressed by the BBWAA setting itself up as the game’s morality police, snubbing Bonds and Clemens, who were two of the game’s most dominant players during their era.
The writers will point to “suspicions” of performance-enhancing drug use, but that accusation has never been proven.
Clemens has denied using PEDs and Bonds has denied knowingly using PEDs. We understand the Hall of Fame is not a court of law, but we’d like to see the standard of innocent until proven guilty applied here, as well.
Similarly, Schilling is, by many accounts, a terrible human being. He has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.
But he was a great baseball player.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” Schilling said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
It’s the ninth time the BBWAA didn’t elect anyone and just the third time since 1971. With the Hall of Fame’s Era Committees postponing their scheduled elections until next offseason because of the pandemic, there won’t be a new Hall class for the first time since 1960.
If the COVID-19 pandemic relents, however, Cooperstown will still host a celebration, and a big one.
Because the 2020 induction was canceled in response to the pandemic, Yankees great Derek Jeter and five-tool star Larry Walker will take center stage on July 25, a year later than planned. They’ll be honored alongside catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association chief Marvin Miller.
We expect a lot of fans to flood Cooperstown and its shops, restaurants and hotels that weekend. It will be a badly-needed boost to a local economy that is so intricately tied to tourism.
The lost Induction Weekend of 2020 ended a string of great attendance weekends for Cooperstown and the HOF that began in 2014 with the induction of Bobby Cox, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Tony La Russa, Joe Torre and Frank Thomas, which drew 48,000 fans and a visit from “The Today Show.”
The successful induction came after a washout 2013 year, which had no living inductees, a rain storm just as the ceremony started and only about 2,000 people in attendance.
The inductions since 2014 have been strong attendance years for Cooperstown, including three more of the best-attended inductions in the history of the event: 55,000 for the 2019 induction of Harold Baines, Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez and Lee Smith; 53,000 for the 2018 induction of Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Alan Trammell, Jim Thome, Trevor Hoffman and Jack Morris; and 50,000 for the 2016 induction of Mike Piazza and Ken Griffey Jr.
Ripken and Gwynn’s induction crowd has been estimated at 82,000, the record attendance. The 2019 attendance was expected to be a placeholder at second place until last year’s ill-fated induction.
So, the induction of the class of 2020 this year can be a silver lining to the twin dark clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of the BBWAA to seat any Hall of Famers this year.
At least we hope so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.