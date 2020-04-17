Regardless of one’s religious convictions or lack thereof, it’s easy to identify with the kind and gentle tone of Pope Francis in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the globe.
“For weeks now, it has been evening,” the pope said in a March 27 urbi et orbi (to the city and the world) address that hit home. “Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities; it has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void, that stops everything as it passes by ... We find ourselves afraid and lost.”
In his Easter message, the pope urged compassion for those most vulnerable to the pandemic, especially those for whom stay-at-home orders are unrealistic, lamenting: “How difficult it is to stay at home for those who live in tiny, ramshackle dwellings, or for the homeless. How difficult it is for migrants, those who are deprived of freedom, and those in rehabilitation from an addiction.”
The Vatican faced criticism earlier in the pandemic for not sending its employees home sooner, but has since taken health precautions seriously and adjusted its routine to keep its congregants safe, with the pope’s typical in-person sermons instead broadcast on television or the internet.
Unfortunately, not all members of the clergy share the pope’s wisdom. Police in Tampa, Florida, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in recent weeks have broken up congregations and arrested pastors for violating bans on large public gatherings.
Such selfish, foolhardy defiance has had tragic consequences for other churches. Pastor Landon Spradlin of Virginia traveled to preach at Mardi Gras in February, then shared a Facebook meme blasting the media for “pumping out fear” and creating “mass hysteria” about the virus, purportedly to take down President Donald Trump. Spradlin later tested positive for COVID-19 and died on March 25. Bishop Gerald Glenn, also of Virginia, died on April 14 of the virus after scoffing at social distancing measures in March, saying at an in-person sermon: “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus,” and vowing to continue “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.” Four of Glenn’s family members are now reportedly infected by the virus as well.
Those who serve in the clergy need to understand that they hold a special credibility with their followers, and to understand the responsibility that goes with such power. Robert Redfield, the conservative Christian whom Trump chose to lead the Centers for Disease Control, seems to grasp this. While Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have made appearances at the White House’s virus briefings, Redfield has been making the rounds on the conservative talk radio circuit, giving candid advice to evangelical audiences about how to limit the spread of the virus. Redfield has steadfastly defended social distancing guidelines that many other conservatives still refuse to take seriously, and has contradicted Trump’s snake-oil shilling of hydroxychloroquine as a miracle antidote, warning that the drug hasn’t been proven to treat coronavirus in clinical trials.
And while the clergy can play a key role in halting the spread of the virus, congregants and even non-religious community members can return the favor by acknowledging the hardships the pandemic has imposed on churches that have long served as community pillars. Many were struggling with dwindling memberships and finances before the pandemic hit, and restrictions on in-person gatherings have left many pastors to bear heavy burdens alone. The good works done voluntarily by churches have long helped society’s most vulnerable. But with the churches themselves now vulnerable, they will need help from those willing to lend a hand.
