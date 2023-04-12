Every state has “mandatory reporter” statutes and, in New York state, the list of mandated reporters is a long one. It includes social workers, physicians, counselors, school administrators and many more professionals who are required to report child abuse or maltreatment discovered while acting in their professional roles.
As long as that list is, we can’t help but notice who is missing.
According to The Washington Post, 28 states include clergy on their mandated reporter list — but New York is not one of them.
We believe that needs to change.
The Child Abuse Reporting and Expansion Act, is making its way through our state legislature and, if passed, would make clergy members “or any other minister of any religion” mandated reporters.
This change is long overdue and we urge religious leaders to support it.
Prominent bishops including William F. Murphy of Rockville Centre have said they would support mandatory reporting legislation as long as the confidentiality of the Catholic confessional is not violated.
The current draft of the bill includes revisions to the social services law to add verbiage relating to priest-penitent privilege in an effort to preserve religious rights.
Dennis Poust, a spokesman for the New York State Catholic Conference has said of the bill, “Our conversations with the sponsors of both houses, we’ve urged them to act in the best interest of our children, the state’s children.”
While we are hopeful the bill will be passed, we are disheartened by the lack of support many similar bills have received over the past decade, especially when we consider the scandal lawmakers have seen play out in their own back yard over the last few years.
Last month, the The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faced hundreds of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse.
“The decision to file was not arrived at easily and I know it may cause pain and suffering, but we, as a Church, can get through this and grow stronger together,” Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said in a media release.
The Albany diocese, like others in the state, is dealing with a flood of lawsuits dating to when New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations to give victims of childhood abuse the ability to pursue even decades-old allegations against clergy members, teachers, Boy Scout leaders and others.
Adding clergy to the list of mandated reporters won’t protect children if the clergy member required to report their abuse is also their abuser, but it is a critical step in reducing the risk of future harm to children whose abuse has been ignored or covered up — as in the case of Howard J. Hubbard, former bishop of the Albany diocese from 1977 to 2014 who admitted in his 2021 deposition that the diocese had systematically concealed reports of sexual abuse in an attempt to avoid scandal and preserve “respect for the priesthood.”
“What this legislation seeks to do is to fill the void for future situations so something like that would never happen again,” said Assembly member Monica Wallace, who called the absence of clergy on New York’s list of mandatory reporters a “glaring omission.”
Mandated reporters who fail in their duty are guilty of a misdemeanor and can be held civilly liable for the damages caused by such failure.
We expect the individuals guiding children through their spiritual education to prioritize their health and safety just as we would expect those guiding children through their secular education. As with all suspicions of abuse, if they see something, they should say something.
Passage of this bill would send that message loud and clear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.