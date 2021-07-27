As Delaware County’s sheriff lobbies local governments not to allow marijuana sales within their borders, the president of the county’s chamber of commerce has taken the opposite stance.
Sheriff Craig DuMond sent a letter to towns and villages, urging them to “opt out” from allowing marijuana dispensaries, an option available to them under the state law legalizing marijuana in the state. DuMond cited studies that claim increased numbers of children using marijuana, poisonings from the drug and numbers of pot-impaired drivers in states where the drug is legal.
Chamber President Ray Pucci, in contrast, said our local communities should not miss out on the business legal pot could bring them.
We agree.
In an open letter, Pucci announced the chamber urged towns and villages not to opt-out of the opportunity to allow cannabis-related businesses “and capture much-needed tax revenue.”
“The Chamber seeks opportunities to sustain and grow our economy,” the letter read. “Beyond retail opportunities, cannabis sales will allow our distressed farmers to tap into this multi-billion dollar industry, through cultivation as well as sales.”
We’ll see if marijuana farms spring up where dairy farms once stood. That may be an unrealistic expectation, but it’s a glimmer of hope.
“The Chamber supports all legal businesses,” the letter said. That’s key. Like alcohol before it, marijuana faces a stigma from those who deem it somehow immoral. Alcohol is legal, though, and it is both a thriving business and a generator of tax revenue. The current trend of craft breweries, wineries and distilleries would, no doubt, have ben frowned upon by those who once succeeded (temporarily) in making prohibition of alcohol part of the U.S. Constitution.
Like DuMond, Pucci cites studies that back up his position. The forecasts of sales and revenue in those studies is speculation, of course.
One bullet point in the letter cannot be debated, however.
“Delaware County farmers, retail owners, residents, and visitors will lose if surrounding towns and counties allow cannabis businesses. Tourists will flock to cannabis-friendly communities and residents will simply buy products elsewhere, depriving Delaware County of those tax revenues,” the letter stated. That is absolutely true. People will go where they must to get what they want. Delaware, and the rest of our counties, should not purposefully send them away.
DuMond called the possible financial gains from legal pot shops “meager” and claimed they would be “far outweighed by negative outcomes.”
We find both those claims questionable and object to his emotional appeal to municipalities to “choose to keep your community safe.” Does he think marijuana use will only happen within the borders of towns and villages where sales take place?
Again, the chamber takes the more sensible stance: “The public policy question of whether cannabis should be legal is not relevant to the issue of allowing adult-use retail sales and cultivation facilities to operate in Delaware County communities,” the letter read “Adult-use cannabis legislation was passed by the NYS Legislature and signed by the Governor in March 2021. Disagreement with the law should be taken up with our state representatives and regulators, and not town supervisors and mayors. Instead, the Chamber urges local officials to support legal businesses and allow retail cannabis sales.”
We do, too, in Delaware County and elsewhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.