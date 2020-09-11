It’s good to have citizens involved in the policing of their communities and we’re glad to see it happening.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a fair summary of the national mood recently when he released a 135-page state manual promoting a reinvention of policies for police departments.
“We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them,” Cuomo said.
Every county and municipality with a police agency is facing an April 1 deadline to review and update the protocols used by their officers and enlist input from citizens as well as from public defenders and community groups.
The manual encourages police agencies to try to recruit more members of minority groups as well as women to the ranks of their police departments. It also promotes the adoption of “de-escalation strategies” to reduce the risk of tense encounters between officers and civilians from turning violent.
Police have been under added scrutiny since the alleged murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 5. Other incidents since have added fuel to a fire that has led to massive demonstrations across the country, including in this area.
Most recently, here in New York, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and other top brass were forced to step down when video footage showed that police had likely caused the death of Daniel Prude by holding him, face-down on the ground with a “spit mask” over his head for an extended period of time.
Police reportedly claimed Prude died of a drug overdose, hiding the truth until video of the event was recently released.
Perhaps it’s because of the rural nature of our area, or the more personal relationship citizens of small towns have with their police officers, but we’ve mostly avoided such outrages here. We need to keep it that way.
That’s why we welcome events, such as the one Wednesday night in Cooperstown, where advisory committees made up of citizens have an opportunity to meet directly with those in command of their police forces. It was a good initiation for new Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri, who was in his first full day on the job after having been appointed the night before.
Cavalieri, who brings a mix of big city and small town experience to the job, said that experience has taught him to favor a department run with a philosophy of community-based service.
“Really, in Cooperstown, it is what we call ‘calls for service,’” Cavalieri said. “We do have an enforcement role, but that’s not what we do day-to-day.”
Cavalieri also seemed to understand the importance of a community advisory board. He said the biggest role the advisory board can play in viewing department guidelines is to make sure its use-of-force policies are up to date. He said many of the recent problems with police officers have involved the use of holds and positions that are outdated and dangerous. He said from his perspective, problems with officers arise from a lack of good supervision, a lack of education and up-to-date training and a lack of post-traumatic services.
Hear, hear!
We know the vast majority of police officers are good people, in the job for the right reasons. It’s the anomalies who gain the headlines. Good commanders, guided by the citizens who employ police, can help keep those anomalies in check.
