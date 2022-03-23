Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen some great competition in our schools.
Our winter sports wrapped up with two of our basketball teams making it to the state semifinals.
The Franklin girls made their first appearance in the state final four, but felll just seven points shy of making it their first state finals appearance as well. Their 49-43 loss to Section VI’s Sherman in the Class D state semifinal on Friday, March 18, brought an end to the Purple Devils’ amazing season.
There was certainly nothing to hang their heads about. The girls were down as many as 18 in the fourth quarter and brought it within four points near the end.
“I was so proud of them,” Franklin head coach Mike Dutcher said. “I don’t know what we were down… but that’s the grit that this team has. I knew that they were not going to quit and they got right back within four at one point. A couple of unfortunate fouls and we lost some key people there. That speaks to our team; they just won’t quit, and we knew they wouldn’t.”
Kayla Campbell, a standout on the Franklin team for several years, led her team with 26 points. Campbell, who broke into the 2,000 point club earlier this year, fouled out of the game with just less than three minutes to play.
Next year’s team will have some big shoes to fill, with seven girls, including Campbell, graduating this year.
“This group of seniors took Franklin to a spot we’ve never been in school history,” Dutcher said. “They have that to be super proud of and we said before, we came up here with nothing to lose and we’re so proud of them. We just came up a little short today.”
The South Kortright boys also fell just a bit short from their final goal, losing 68-47 to Heuvelton of Section X in the Class D semifinals. Unlike the Franklin girls, the South Kortright boys team makes regular appearances in the final rounds of the state tournaments, winning the championship last in 2009.
Overall, it was the Rams’ best season in 13 years, coach Aaron Kaufman said.
“They had a great season,” he added. “It just wasn’t our day today.”
South Kortright should be proud of what it has accomplished and has plenty to look forward to next year, with just one starter graduating this spring. Beyond the basketball court, a group of nine students appeared at SUNY Oneonta on March 19 to compete, not in a physical competition, but a mental one.
The students in fifth-though-eighth grades faced off in the annual regional spelling bee, sponsored by The Daily Star. After 16 rounds, Oneonta middle schooler Daanya Butt out-spelled her competitors for a chance to go to the National Scripps Spelling Bee in May.
She said that in the week leading up to the competition, she practiced spelling one or two hours each night, focusing on words she wasn’t very familiar with.
Although the adage may say that practice makes perfect, we know perfection is very hard to achieve. What all these students — and all students who compete in academic, athletic or any type of skill contest — show is that practice makes improvement. And improvement can lead to success.
We congratulate all of our winter competitors on their effort and hard work, and look forward to the coming competitions of all kinds this spring.
