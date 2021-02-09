SIDNEY - Carole Galbraith, 84, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, at Sacred…