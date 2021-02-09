At last, the people of New York’s 22nd Congressional District will have representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
More than three months after Election Day, the New York State Board of Elections certified Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner over incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who had gained the seat by defeating Tenney two years earlier.
The final margin, as near as we can tell, was 109 votes out of more than 316,000 votes cast.
We say “as near as we can tell” because we’ll never know for sure. There were mistakes — far too many mistakes — along the way to get accurate numbers.
Because it was such a close election, and because both sides launched post-election court cases and investigations in their attempts to win the seat, we know about some pretty egregious errors.
There need to be consequences for that.
The biggest problems were in Oneida County, where the local Board of Elections failed to process more than 2,400 applications from voters who properly registered via the Department of Motor Vehicles but were prevented from voting on Election Day.
There’s no telling how many of those people gave up and walked away without voting when they had a right to cast ballots.
While at least one more appeal was still available to him, Brindisi chose to throw in the towel after state Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled the state must certify Tenney as the victor. He conceded and offered to help Tenney with the transition, but he had some strong words for elections officials on his way out.
“Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws,” Brindisi said in a prepared statement. “My one disappointment is that the court did not see fit to grant us a recount. Sadly, we may never know how many legal voters were turned away at the polls or ballots not counted due to the ineptitude of the boards of election, especially in Oneida County. My hope is some authority steps in and investigates the massive disenfranchisement of voters that took place during this election.”
We hope “some authority” looks into it, too, and that those responsible for the mess are dismissed from the jobs they did not do.
While Oneida County gets the brunt of the blame here, let’s not forget that, closer to home, the Chenango County board of elections found 55 unopened mail-in ballots almost a month after Election Day. It was later determined that 44 of them were valid. An official said the ballots were “mislaid.”
We didn’t think the conduct of either campaign during the election’s aftermath was an example of the dignity of the office in question, but we understand that winning was their goal.
Those charged with the counting, however, had a different job: Get it right.
We won’t let the counters off the hook because the election was close. There were 434 other House races in November and none were dragged out through sheer incompetence as this one was.
Brindisi has already announced his candidacy for 2022. We expect Tenney to do the same. Assuming they gain the nominations of their parties, we’ll see a rematch just 20 months from now. Is that enough time for the election bureaucracy to sort itself out?
It has to be. Elections are just too important to fumble like this.
