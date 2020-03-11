The difference in the response by President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the threat of COVID-19 is staggering.
COVID-19, as we have all learned recently, is the disease caused by novel coronavirus, a strain of virus that originated in Asia and is growing exponentially around the world.
Trump's response a couple weeks ago was to declare the virus a Democratic hoax. He said the then-15 diagnosed cases within U.S. borders "within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
He went so far as to contradict the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and announce that it was OK for people with the virus to go to work.
“So if, you know, we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better, just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work but they get better,” he said.
When the CDC wanted to warn older Americans and those with compromised immune systems to avoid air travel, the Trump administration overruled it.
It's clear that Trump is less interested in public health than he is in making himself look good.
When Vice President Mike Pence who, ostensibly, is the administration's point person on the epidemic, recommended removing healthy people from a cruise ship with known COVID-19 cases off the coast of California, Trump resisted, and not for any legitimate reason.
“I would rather have them stay on, personally,” he said. “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
Trump should be more concerned about people than numbers. The so-far-uninfected people in confined spaces like cruise ships and airplanes are vulnerable to becoming victims to Trump's ego.
The world rightly condemned China for allowing the epidemic to get a foothold by pretending it was not happening. Americans should condemn the dishonesty and mismanagement coming from The White House, too.
Cuomo, on the other hand, has faced the problem head-on.
As the number of confirmed cases in the state passed 170 this week, the governor dispatched the National Guard to set up a containment area around New Rochelle, the hard-hit city in Westchester County. While that sounds ominous, troops are not surrounding the city and keeping its inhabitants prisoner. They are delivering food and helping to disinfect public buildings.
"We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy," state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker told reporters Tuesday.
While numbers are high in New Rochelle, it seems likely they will soon be much higher in New York City, where the rate of infection is growing this week.
We were also happy to see Cuomo take on the shortages and price-gouging surrounding hand sanitizer by mobilizing the state's prison population to manufacture the state's own brand of the alcohol-based concoction and selling it at a reasonable price. His news conference announcing the product was a bit odd, but we'll give him some leeway on that.
Of course, it's fair to say Cuomo's response is not entirely without politics. He's getting a lot of time on cable news networks, these days.
We don't always like the governor's high-handedness, nor his lack of transparency on many issues. We have to applaud him on his leadership during this crisis, though, and we wish Donald Trump would take some lessons from him.
