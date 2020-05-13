It's looking to be an uneventful summer. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to consume more of our summer events each day.
Event organizers have acted prudently, making hard decisions to avoid drawing crowds that are likely to spread disease. It's a sacrifice, as many organizations count on the revenue from those events to support their operating budgets. Vendors count on income from such events, too.
But nobody profits for long if people start dying because they were packed into a venue where social distancing is not possible and there are many common surfaces on which viruses can be exchanged.
For evidence, we can look to Mount Vernon, Washington, where 61 members of a church choir met on March 10 for practice. Within two days, six members were sick. Before long, 53 members tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two were dead.
Multiply those 61 people into the crowds that would attend larger events and you get an idea why these hard decisions are necessary.
We were glad to hear, this week, that the organizers of county fairs in Otsego and Delaware counties are taking the issue seriously.
Neither fair board has made the decision to cancel its event this year, but we think they should.
Fairs in Saratoga and Lewis counties, the latter of which is entering what would have been its bicentennial year, were canceled last week amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Otsego and Delaware county fairs said they are awaiting guidance from the state, and will likely follow the lead of the New York State Fair, now entering its 179th year.
At an April 28 press briefing in Syracuse, Cuomo warned that the state fair, scheduled to take place Aug. 21 through Sept. 7, could be canceled if the entire state and its surrounding regions aren’t ready to open.
“Breaks my heart, but they can’t, unless it’s done statewide, and unless it’s done not just statewide, but with our neighboring states,” Cuomo said. “People will get in the car and drive several hours to go somewhere.”
It has to be hard for Cuomo, who has directed huge investments into the Syracuse-area fairgrounds and has instituted promotions obviously aimed at making The Great New York State Fair the most attended exhibition in the nation.
“We are one of the very few still hanging on,” Lisa Jones, manager of the Otsego County Fair, told us. “We are going to hold on until the last minute.”
The fair’s executive board is considering plans for an adapted fair, including spaced seating in the grandstand, distributing masks to patrons and installing extra hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, Jones said.
Ed Rossley, president of the Delaware County Fair, said the executive board is “still planning.”
“We’re waiting to hear from the governor, and so far, nobody has heard anything,” he said.
“If there’s a fair, I think it’ll be a good one because people are going to want to be out and going,” he said. “We’re just hoping things open up so we can put on a safe and fun fair.”
The problem is, it's not just local people from our relatively disease-free area who attend these fairs. People come in great numbers from far away to enjoy them. Most years, that's a good thing for our region. This year, not so much.
We suspect our local fair organizers know they'll have to cancel, but are hoping against hope that their events can go on, somehow.
We wish they could, too, but the risk is too great. It's time to pull the plug and start planning for next year.
