Damning evidence released this week by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump revealed why Trump has fought so hard in court to keep the truth about the most disgraceful chapter of his presidency hidden from the public.
Before cutting off cooperation with the panel, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows provided it with text messages that prove the president’s inner circle was fully aware of the magnitude of the attack as it was ongoing. Even those who have since attempted to whitewash and downplay the seriousness of the attack expressed shock and disgust while it was happening.
“He’s got to condemn this s-— ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump’s son, Donald Jr. texted Meadows during the attack. Later, he added: “We need an Oval office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.” Trump Jr. has since argued that his father “didn’t incite anything” and dismissed the investigation into the attack as “yet another sham political witch-hunt.”
At Fox News, Trump cheerleaders such as Laura Ingraham (“This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”) and Brian Kilmeade (“Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”) expressed similar horror to Meadows while the attack was happening. The network has since presented an Orwellian revision of what happened that day, most notably in Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge,” the product of a deep pro-Trump psychosis that insists against all evidence that the insurrectionists were duped and goaded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into attacking the Capitol.
But perhaps the most disturbing message of all came in an email Meadows sent the day before the attack. Amid widespread reports that those headed to Trump’s rally at the White House were preparing to march on the Capitol, Meadows assured an unnamed recipient that if things turned violent, the National Guard would be on standby to “protect pro Trump people.”
Does this really shock anyone? Such casual, nonchalant threats to massacre one’s political opponents are exactly the sort of thing one should expect from a leader who expressed open admiration, even jealousy, toward Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, two bloodthirsty tyrants who use murder to maintain their grip on power. Trump himself in August 2016 mused that “Second Amendment people” might have to assassinate Hillary Clinton if she defeated him in that fall’s election. Rising GOP star Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., perpetuating Trump’s lies about the election being stolen, threatened in September that “if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and that’s bloodshed.”
David Frum, a Republican former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, warned in a July piece written for The Atlantic: “What the United States did not have before 2020 was a large national movement willing to justify mob violence to claim political power. Now it does.”
Nothing the Jan. 6 investigators do can change that. No warnings from our elected leaders can be urgent enough, and no newspaper editorial could be persuasive enough to break this fever. At some point, Republican rank-and-file voters will have to take a long look in the mirror and ask themselves why they allowed such a sinister, black-hearted evil to permeate their party and sweep across the country.
