Like most extreme situations, the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified human behavior, both good and bad.
During the past few weeks, we’ve seen remarkable demonstrations of generosity throughout our communities — people working to make a bad situation more tolerable for other people.
Community members have banded together through social media to share resources and ideas. Organizations such as churches have turned to the internet to keep in touch with their members. We’ve seen active campaigns to support the businesses, especially restaurants, that are still open, but with limited capability.
It was great to read that customers of a Delhi pizza restaurant supported an effort to send pizzas to hard-working hospital employees, and that a Cooperstown distillery turned to the production of hand sanitizer, which it handed out for free.
With protective face masks becoming almost ubiquitous for those of us who venture out into the public. We’ve seen many people turn their talents to creating them and offering them, free of charge. There are no doubt, many more that we have not heard about.
And that doesn’t even touch on the many professionals in our hospitals and doctors’ offices. Putting themselves in the path of sick people is not new to them, but it has to be a lot scarier these days. And, yet, they do it. That’s courage, right there.
On the national front, big-name musicians have given their fans free performances on television or online. It’s been interesting to see them, not with the full bands and elaborate stagecraft to which we’re accustomed, but doing sparse, often acoustic sets with cameras and microphones far less elaborate than usual.
Unfortunately, there’s more to the picture.
We were dismayed when a Morris woman, a contract employee, was arrested, accused of stealing protective masks from Bassett Medical Center. Whether it’s for personal use or for profit, such a theft shows callous disregard for those who need that equipment.
More troubling, though, is the “us vs. them” mob mentality that has developed among some upstate residents toward our fellow New Yorkers in metro-New York City, which is now the world epicenter of COVID-19 disease and death.
First, it was a series of proclamations from local officials, telling downstate residents to stay there.
Worse was the reaction to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to deploy the state’s resources to where they are most needed.
When Cuomo declared he would require upstate hospitals to send 80% of their unused ventilators to downstate hospitals where they are actually needed, the parochialism hit a new pitch.
Social media pot-stirrers, already convinced that Cuomo is the Bogeyman, painted a picture of armored National Guard troop carriers, coming to our local hospitals to loot their supplies. Sadly, some elected officials jumped on that bandwagon.
It was disheartening to see people who would not hesitate to help a nearby neighbor, or to offer support for a local family in crisis, turn their backs on more distant neighbors and families facing the loss of loved ones.
It’s impossible to say how long this crisis will go on, or what our lives will look like after it has passed. What we do know is that our character will have been tested and that we will have learned something about each other.
