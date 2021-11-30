One year ago today, we reported that our four counties surpassed 2,500 COVID cases. At that point, we had had fewer than three dozen deaths in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie combined.
As of today, we have surpassed 19,000 total cases, and are closing in on 300 deaths.
We shouldn’t be here.
Not enough of us got vaccinated when we were first eligible, and too many people still aren’t.
Too many of us stopped wearing masks while in public — especially those who are not vaccinated.
We’ve gone back to large gatherings where the vaccination status of those attending wasn’t known.
We stopped taking basic precautions such as washing our hands and staying home if we are sick.
Our area saw its first widespread spike around this time last year. Double-digit cases and multiple deaths were reported each week.
But early in the summer, our area — and the nation in general — seemed to have COVID on the ropes. We had days when there were no new cases reported in our area.
Then the delta variant became the most-common variant. It spread easier, even among the vaccinated.
The number of cases and deaths began to rise.
Now there is a new variant out there — omicron. The latest variant was discovered last week by researchers in South Africa. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”
We can’t be certain what the impact of omicron will be. We hope it isn’t as bad as the WHO fears.
“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” President Biden said Monday.
He is right. Panic is not the answer. Being as prepared is possible is. Early indications are that omicron may be even more transmissible than delta, which does not bode well for getting COVID back under control.
But we hope we can get back to where we aren’t reporting a dozen or more deaths locally in a week.
We hope we can get to go days, if not weeks, without reporting large numbers of new COVID cases in our counties.
But to do that, we need to take this seriously.
First and foremost — get vaccinated, and if you are eligible, get your booster. If you have kids, get them vaccinated. Vaccination is the most effective tool against COVID.
We know the vaccine will not guarantee you won’t contract COVID, but it does offer protection. In Delaware County, 80% of the active cases Monday were in unvaccinated people. If the vaccine offered no protection, that number should be closer to the county’s vaccination rate of 53.2%. And if you are vaccinated and get COVID, you are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease.
If you are sick, stay home. If you have any COVID symptoms, get tested. What you may think is just a sinus infection, could end up being COVID. And a key to avoiding hospitalization and death is to get early treatment. Many treatments can only be administered if symptoms aren’t severe.
Don’t host or attend large gatherings, especially if you are not vaccinated or have possibly been exposed to COVID.
We know this is the season when we want to go to holiday parties and visit relatives. And you can do that, if you take proper precautions.
If you aren’t willing to take the steps to prevent the spread of COVID — vaccination, masking, testing and proper hygiene — you could be the one making your loved ones have a miserable holiday season because they or another loved one are sick, hospitalized or even have died, from COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.