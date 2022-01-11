With COVID cases skyrocketing locally, likely because of the more-transmissible omicron variant and coming out of the holiday season, it is more important than ever to know if you have the disease.
Thankfully omicron, which is becoming the prevalent strain, seems to be less deadly than past versions. But that is no reason to let our guard down.
COVID is still killing people. We have reported 311 total deaths in our four-county region. There are many more who are still suffering the effects weeks, if not months, after getting it.
Those with COVID can spread it. And responsible people who know they have COVID will isolate and take other measures to not spread the disease.
With a caseload in the thousands in our region, we encourage our neighbors to take advantage of the numerous testing opportunities in the area so they aren’t part of the problem. SUNY Cobleskill’s site will come online Thursday, and SUNY Oneonta and Milford offer testing by appointment. Hundreds of at-home kits have also been provided to families across our counties, and most medical clinics will offer testing by appointment.
We are also happy to see “test to stay” being implemented at some schools in Delaware County. Several schools across our four-county region have had to switch to remote learning in full or in part because of COVID exposures. This program should help cut the number of students having to quarantine just because of an exposure, and hopefully keep our schools open.
“Test to stay” allows asymptomatic students, faculty and staff exposed in school to test for COVID-19 without having to quarantine at home. Those who qualify can only come to school and cannot participate in extracurricular activities, and must comply with other quarantine rules. People who are exposed at home or elsewhere are not allowed to participate.
Sidney Superintendent Eben Bullock said his district got permission to start the program Wednesday, Jan. 5. He said there were a number of students in the elementary, middle and high school who qualified for the program. Each student must get parental permission to be tested regularly. Since the testing started, he said, “we haven’t had a single student test positive.”
Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman explained how the program, which began Tuesday at her school, works: Once a person has been exposed in school, the first question asked is if the person has been vaccinated. Vaccinated students are able to stay in class as long as they are asymptomatic. Unvaccinated students who are asymptomatic will also be able to stay in class as long as parents agree to have them tested throughout the quarantine period. She said the students can remain in the classroom as long as they test negative or show no signs of symptoms.
This also shows another advantage of being vaccinated.
Unfortunately, vaccination rates of children and teens are still quite low, and rates are still relatively low for the rest of the population in our area.
We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, and those who have been vaccinated to get their booster when possible. Vaccination and boosters have been shown to lessen the chance of contracting COVID, even with omicron, and being fully vaccinated greatly reduces the chance of serious illness and hospitalization.
