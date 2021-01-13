The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines seems to be frustrating nearly everyone.
We field calls daily from people who are unhappy with the response — or lack of response — they’ve gotten from local health care providers when seeking appointments to receive a vaccination, or even information about when they’ll be able to. We’ve heard stories of buck-passing and phones that go unanswered.
Right at the top, we urge patience. Inoculating the populace is an enormous undertaking. Even producing enough vaccine to do the job is a feat that would stagger our minds if we really took the time to think about it. Distributing that vaccine and getting it into people’s arms is another huge job.
But, it’s fair to be critical of governments and organizations that don’t seem to be able to get vaccines and people together.
Just days after a state report that said a significant portion of the vaccines distributed to hospitals sat on shelves, state officials said Tuesday they have agreed to expand eligibility for vaccinations to people 65 and older as well as those who are immunocompromised in response to new federal guidance.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said it will stir up logistical problems in New York by boosting the pool of people eligible for the coveted vaccines to 7 million at a a time when available supply is severely limited.
As things stand, he has a valid point.
Cuomo noted the state expects to get just 300,000 doses per week from the federal government. It would take six months at that rate to vaccinate those in the approved classes, before even thinking about expanding the program.
We were glad to see guidelines designed to quicken the distribution of doses by expanding potential vaccination sites. Our small local hospitals and health departments are already overwhelmed by demand. The idea of mass vaccinations at local pharmacies is laughable. Many of us get our annual flu shots at those pharmacies and have had to wait while an overworked pharmacist tries to find time to fit us in. Imagine those small pharmacy departments serving people in a line stretching into their parking lots.
Dedicated vaccination centers will be required. We were glad to see the state announce their creation, though sorry to see the nearest one is at SUNY Broome. Maybe more centers will be set up as more doses of vaccine become available.
Distribution is not only a local problem.
According to the CDC, fewer than 9 million shots have been administered out of some 25 million delivered to the states
In Washington, Alex Azar, secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, said: “Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse rather than going into an arm could mean one more life lost.”
There’s no excuse for that.
As cases mount and deaths are reported in our area almost daily, people are afraid. They’re counting on the vaccine to keep them safe and they’re growing frustrated, even angry, that it seems so close and yet so far.
There seem to be too many cooks in this kitchen. Or, to use another tired, old phrase, the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Leaving the response up to widespread hospitals and health departments is not working. The federal government, which is purchasing vaccines and distributing them to states, needs to do so equitably. State governments need to have clear plans and enforce them. Those on the ground in communities need to make sure it gets done without excuses or worrying about image.
The time of shots sitting on shelves needs to be over. Now.
