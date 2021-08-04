When sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo began to pile up in March, Cuomo insisted that he was innocent, and said: “I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts from the attorney general’s report before forming an opinion.”
Well, the report is in, and it doesn’t help Cuomo’s cause. The investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo harassed at least 11 women, many of whom were co-workers. The report also demolished Cuomo’s lame excuse that his habit of unwelcome physical contact was merely the “warmth” of his Italian-American upbringing, and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately.” According to the report, Cuomo reached under an assistant’s blouse to grope her breast, and had a fondness for grabbing women’s rear ends.
The report catalogs many other offenses, such as gazing down staffers’ shirts, criticizing them for not wearing makeup and asking demeaning questions about their personal lives. One 22-year-old aide said Cuomo, 62 at the time, told her he would have no qualms about having sex with her despite the 40-year age gap.
Worse yet, James’ report suggests that hell hath no fury like a Cuomo scorned. When former adviser Lindsay Boylan rejected Cuomo’s advances, he and his staff “actively engaged in an effort to discredit her,” according to the report, including leaking her state personnel records to the media. Cuomo’s aggressive 58-page response to James’ report repeatedly uses this victim-blaming tactic.
Cuomo lost considerable support earlier this year when the allegations first emerged, but James’ report spurred many of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats to urge him to quit immediately. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who has shown little appetite for challenging Cuomo in the past, said impeachment proceedings would begin swiftly if Cuomo didn’t resign, and even President Joe Biden is urging Cuomo to leave.
We agree. He needs to go. Preferably now.
It’s a steep downfall for Cuomo. It doesn’t seem that long ago when his approval rating surged up to 71% in the Siena poll during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when his ordinary competence offered a stark contrast to the catastrophic idiocy of former President Donald Trump. But like Icarus flying too close to the sun, Cuomo’s story since has resembled classical Greek tragedy.
It started with Cuomo’s sense of entitlement. When his Department of Health’s policies on admitting COVID patients into nursing homes appeared to be exacerbating the problem, Cuomo and his staff felt entitled to simply change the numbers. Even as this was going on, Cuomo felt entitled to a $5.1 million contract to publish a memoir offering “leadership lessons” on the pandemic. (The hubris of his initial draft portended his downfall, reading in part: “I have accomplished by any objective standard more than any governor in modern history. But I am not a superhero.”) And having recently broken up with his live-in girlfriend, TV chef Sandra Lee, Cuomo started feeling entitled to the bodies of the women around him.
Now it appears Cuomo is doomed to the same fate as his father, out of the governor’s office after failing to win a fourth term. The difference is that there’s nothing shameful about the way Mario Cuomo left office after an election defeat. Andrew, by contrast, was hoist on his own petard, brought down by a series of reckless, creepy personal indiscretions.
Cuomo’s titanic ego makes it unlikely that he will voluntarily leave office early. If he isn’t booted from office, he could exit gracefully by declining to run for another term as governor, which would allow him to preserve what’s left of his dignity.
