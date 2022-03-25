The whispers about disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo attempting a political comeback began almost as soon as he resigned from office in August under a cloud of multiple scandals. That chatter rose to a crescendo last week when Cuomo, giving what The Associated Press called a “campaign style speech” in the Bronx, hinted that he might run as an independent against Gov. Kathy Hochul for his old seat.
Cuomo’s pleas for attention are based on a dubious proposition that he wants us to believe: that he did nothing wrong whatsoever during his time in office, and only resigned because he was besieged by pressure from what he calls “cancel culture.” His claim is based largely on the fact that the bevy of sexual assault complaints against him during his time in office resulted in no criminal charges. In February, after five district attorneys had announced in separate cases they wouldn’t be charging Cuomo, the former governor insisted the claims against him “had become all bogus,” boasting “I have been vindicated.”
The district attorneys who investigated Cuomo saw it quite differently. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who was investigating claims by a state trooper that Cuomo had groped her, specified in December that even though she was dropping the case, she had “found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” but “although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”
In early January, Albany County District Attorney David Soares gave a similar disclaimer in dismissing a complaint that Cuomo had groped an aide at the governor’s mansion. He said that although the case would be too difficult to prosecute (a claim disputed by the aide’s attorney): “I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace.”
When Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes in February declined to charge Cuomo for allegedly groping a woman at a 2017 event, he blamed loopholes in state law, saying: “The current sex offense statutes in New York fail to properly hold offenders accountable and fail to adequately protect victims. If justice is to ever be obtained for the countless victims who are sexually abused and harassed in this state each day, the law must be revised and reformed.”
But for the sake of argument, let’s indulge Cuomo for a moment here and set aside the harassment claims. Even without them, Cuomo still has to answer for his coverup of the thousands of deaths at New York nursing homes that were forced by his Health Department to accept patients with COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic. Cuomo’s flawed policy might have been defensible, but his attempt to cover up those deaths by revising the death toll downward was not.
At his event in the Bronx last week, Cuomo had nothing to say about that scandal. A day earlier, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a scathing audit that found the state under-reported nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent, and that it “conformed its presentation to (Cuomo’s) narrative, often presenting the data in a manner that misled the public.”
Given that Cuomo would need to amass 45,000 signatures by the end of May to appear on the ballot, some have already speculated that his talk of a comeback isn’t serious, but rather just a desperate plea for attention and relevance.
“This is all about saving a bit of his reputation, trying to make himself viable again,” Peter Kauffmann, a former Cuomo consultant, told Politico this week. “And he’s going to try to build up enough buzz about himself where he can come in and present this as his choice not to run in a magnanimous way to make himself the hero of his own story.”
