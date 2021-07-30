Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to take the low road this week in response to Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of him, claiming that James is motivated by a desire to remove Cuomo so she can run for governor herself. In doing so, Cuomo has continued his disturbing habit of turning the power of the state against his political enemies.
Never mind that James hasn’t yet said anything about running for governor. And never mind that Cuomo himself was in this same position a little over a decade ago as state attorney general investigating then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer. And never mind that the sheer volume and detail of the sexual harassment claims against Cuomo suggest that where there’s this much smoke, there’s likely fire.
Cuomo on Monday warned that “I have concerns as to the independence of the reviewers” hired by James to conduct the probe. When the public learns “the facts” about James and her investigation, Cuomo insisted, “I am very confident that they will be shocked at what they have heard about this versus what they know about it.”
So, about those “facts.” James is regarded across the political spectrum as a straight shooter, her credibility bolstered by her investigation released in January that showed Cuomo, her fellow Democrat, rigged the COVID death toll at New York nursing homes to make the numbers more flattering to his administration. She may indeed run for governor some day, as she’s a qualified candidate, but Cuomo and his team have offered zero evidence that she’s planning a run now.
But don’t worry: Rich Azzopardi, one of Cuomo’s top aides, is determined to get to the bottom of this. And on July 11, he shared damning evidence against James. Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen noted that he had recently skipped a fundraiser for Cuomo and told the New York Post “Am I considering an alternative to Cuomo for governor? Absolutely.”
Azzopardi responded: “Sameulson (sic) is an extortionist who is trying to undo pension reform. We also understand he is a political supporter of Tish James and she says she may run against the governor, and he wants more benefits in his contract. Everyone gets that.” So there you have it — all of these sexual harassment claims against Cuomo, it turns out, are just a plot to get more benefits in the contract of a transit union leader. Just the “facts.”
Azzopardi is listed as a “press officer” on the state’s payroll, so presumably his $162,615 salary on the taxpayer dime is for providing the public with information. On his LinkedIn profile, he prefers to go by “senior advisor to the governor.” A more accurate title might be “hatchet man” or “witness intimidator.” After former Cuomo staffer Lindsay Boylan went public in December with claims of lecherous behavior by the governor, Azzopardi called other ex-Cuomo staffers and pressured them to discredit Boylan, according to the Wall Street Journal.
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Cuomo relished positioning himself as the president’s irascible foil, clashing with the White House over COVID policy, immigration and taxes, among other issues. But in attacking James’ investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt, Cuomo reminds us of Trump and the baseless attacks he made against special counsel Robert Mueller and his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf. Mueller, like James, was widely regarded across the political spectrum as a fair and impartial investigator at the time of his appointment.
It’s not appropriate for Cuomo to launch broadsides at the credibility of an attorney general who is investigating him. And it’s wrong for Cuomo’s henchmen to use their positions as state employees to do the governor’s political dirty work.
