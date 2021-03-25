The response by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration to a series of sexual harassment allegations against the governor has brought renewed attention to one of Cuomo’s more disturbing practices: his use of the apparatus of state government as a tool to burnish his image, and to tarnish that of his perceived enemies.
Several of the allegations came in recent weeks, after a damaging report by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo and his aides had misled the public about how many nursing home patients had died from COVID-19 during the early weeks of the outbreak. But the first claim of harassment came from former Empire State Development executive Lindsey Boylan in December, when she tweeted that Cuomo “had sexually harassed me for years.” In an entry posted on Medium in February, Boylan went into greater detail about alleged lecherous behavior by Cuomo.
In a piece for the New Yorker this month, Eric Lach notes that shortly after Boylan’s December accusation, several media outlets mysteriously came to possess state personnel files on Boylan that described her as “unprofessional” and a “bully” who belittled three Black employees. Boylan’s attorney, Jill Basinger, called the apparent smear campaign against her client “shocking and disgusting,” and said she expects James’ investigation into Cuomo’s conduct to also look into the leak of the files.
The New Yorker reported separately that former Cuomo staffer Rich Bamberger was the middleman in the leaks; Bamberger now works for Kivvit, a public relations firm that employs two other former Cuomo staffers. Longtime readers might recognize Bamberger’s name, as in 2012 he was the author of a 35-page dossier on Capital Tonight host Liz Benjamin that highlighted comments and blog posts perceived to be critical of Cuomo. At the time, Cuomo press secretary Josh Vlasto — who now works with Bamberger at Kivvit — disputed the characterization of the dossier as an “enemies list” but said it was compiled for use in a meeting with Benjamin’s bosses at YNN. Vlasto said the “meeting went well,” and that “the blogs were never discussed again, and then they were discarded. You know, I guess somebody is going through our trash these days, which is another matter that we’ll have to look into.”
Cuomo’s vindictive use of state disciplinary files to bludgeon his way toward a desired media narrative is nothing new either. Essex County engineer Michael Fayette, who worked for the state Department of Transportation for 30 years, learned this the hard way in 2013, when he spoke in praise of his department’s response to Tropical Storm Irene. Fayette said nothing even remotely unflattering about Cuomo, but he was forced into an early retirement by the DOT for the sin of speaking to the media without authorization from Cuomo’s office. Fayette told North Country Public Radio that he did so after local media had been stonewalled by the agency’s spokeswoman, Carol Breen, saying he was concerned the DOT would look bad if it didn’t give a response.
After Fayette grumbled, justifiably, about his unfair treatment, the state refused to comment, calling it a “personnel matter.” But days later, Cuomo aide Howard Glaser went on the radio to read Fayette’s personnel record aloud, claiming a “long record and pattern of abuse,” noting that Fayette “used the department vehicle to run personal errands and to rendezvous with a residency employee at a public school building to carry on an affair.”
State employees who make complaints against a co-worker do so assuming that they will have confidentiality — and that their words won’t later be used to silence and intimidate a paranoid governor’s perceived political foes. James’ investigators, and those of the state Assembly, should try to determine who on Cuomo’s staff was responsible for smearing Boylan.
