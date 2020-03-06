We were sorry to learn, this week, that A.O. Fox Hospital will curtail emergency services at its Tri-Town campus in Sidney.
Starting May 1, the emergency services facility will no longer be open 24 hours a day, but will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to a media release from Fox. The Tri-Town Campus serves the communities of Sidney, Unadilla and Bainbridge, according to its website. It's reach likely extends well beyond that in Delaware, Otsego and Chenango counties.
We understand why the move was made, and A.O. Fox President Jeff Joyner explained it well in an email to The Daily Star.
“We have seen declining overnight visitation trends over time, and right now Tri-Town is averaging less than three patients per night walking through the doors,” Joyner said. “In order to sustain operations at Fox’s Tri-Town Campus — a vital location for health services in the tri-county region — we must do all we can to ensure that this facility remains financially stable and well-positioned for many years to come.”
Heath care is an expensive business, and keeping such a facility running all night with little work to do must be an expensive proposition.
The news wasn't all bad. It sounds like Fox is committed to improving daytime services at the facility.
Joyner said the change will allow Tri-Town to prioritize other needs and technological upgrades, including plans to install new computed tomography, or CT, equipment. Joyner said Fox is also looking into extending primary care hours in the Sidney region to better accommodate same-day appointment needs.
Joyner said Fox is continuing to work closely with Sidney’s emergency response teams, but that's where it gets tricky.
“Our amazing EMS personnel in Sidney and surrounding areas will continue to transport patients to the closest acute care hospital appropriate to their medical condition,” he said.
The trouble is, there are no hospitals close by. A.O. Fox Hospital is 25 miles from Sidney. The distance to hospitals in Norwich and Walton is similar.
Sidney Mayor Andy Matviak said he’s concerned about the distance Sidney EMS personnel will now have to transport people.
“That could mean life or death for someone who had a stroke,” Matviak said. “I think anytime you take away health care services it certainly affects lives.”
Matviak said a number of people have approached him with concerns over the new hours. He said he will work with the mayors of Unadilla and Bainbridge to express their concerns. He said he’s spoken with hospital administration about his concerns, and said they have been working on the changes for the last six months.
“They do a great job for providing health care for the village of Sidney,” Matviak said. “I certainly appreciate everything they do for the Tri-Town area. We’re fortunate to have a 24/7 emergency squad, but if they have to transport people 20 to 25 miles away, that could affect our health.”
That's exactly right. More time elapsing between a medical incident and hospital treatment could make a real difference in patient outcomes.
We can take some comfort from knowing emergency medical treatment is better than ever, these days, with highly-trained technicians providing care from state-of-the-art ambulances.
Still, we hate to see critical community infrastructure being whittled away, especially in an area as vital as emergency health care.
