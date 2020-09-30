Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden might have been shocking if we had not been inoculated by years of Trump’s bizarre behavior.
Even with that limited immunity, the event stood out as particularly ugly.
Moderator Chris Wallace, a news anchor at the Trump-friendly Fox News Channel, made some efforts to keep order, reminding Trump time and again that Trump’s campaign had committed to allowing other people to speak.
Trump was having none of that. In between his own two-minute intervals of lies, distortion, name-calling and unsubstantiated allegations, he talked over Biden’s attempt to answer questions and even over Wallace’s attempts to ask them.
We felt sympathy and sadness for Wallace on a few occasions as he said things like “Here’s one you’ll like, sir.” Wallace sounded like a victim of abuse, trying to mollify his abuser.
Trump certainly sounded like an abuser and not a president.
It was hard to get a handle on what either man stood for because of Trump’s 90-minute temper tantrum. We got a glimpse of Trump’s plan to hold onto power, though, at the end of the event.
When asked if he would denounce white supremacist groups, particularly an odious outfit called the “Proud Boys,” a collection of racists and misogynists, Trump refused. Instead, he told them to “stand back and stand by.”
Stand by for what? The implied threat is that, if Trump loses the election, he expects hate groups to rise up and keep him in office by force.
Trump has hinted at defying the will of the electorate before, saying, “We’ll see,” when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transition of power.
A look at recent polls shows why Trump is lashing out this way. It does not look good for him, especially in the swing states both men need so badly.
If Trump was looking to win a legitimate victory, persuading undecided or Biden-leaning voters to come over to his camp, that Tuesday performance was ill-conceived.
More likely, it was just an extension of Trump’s personality and ego. It has been clear for a very long time that he has never been told “no” in his pampered life and has never had anyone stand up to him. It was refreshing to see Biden and, to a lesser extent, Wallace, do that on Tuesday.
Biden spoke for many of us when, exasperated by Trump’s endless interruptions, he exclaimed, “Will you shut up, man?”
There are two more of these “debates” scheduled, one a town hall-style event where citizens will ask questions.
We have a question: Is there any point?
Is there any reason to embarrass our nation further and waste the time of its citizens with a display of petulance and nasty, stream-of-consciousness nonsense from the man who is supposed to be our top statesman, the holder of an office that was known until recently as the leader of the free world?
We hope for better in the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris. Given their records of conduct in the past, we expect better.
We also hope the civil authorities are keeping an eye on the groups to whom Trump issued his “stand by” call to arms Tuesday night. Trump has veered far too close to authoritarianism, lately, and the very future of our republic depends on our response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.