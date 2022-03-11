With volunteers unable to keep up with the emergency medical services needs of area citizens, we’ve been glad to see counties step up to help.
Chenango, Otsego and Schoharie counties have all created county-wide ambulance services to supplement the efforts of volunteer departments and answer calls when no one else is available. Delaware County is deciding what its EMS future will look like and we’re glad to see they’re considering keeping the service in-house.
Earlier discussions had centered on contacting the county service to a for-profit provider. We think the county would be better served by putting all the public money into public service than into investors’ pockets.
Emergency Services Director Steve Hood gave a presentation on both options at Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors as that body debated allocating $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds for a backup county ambulance service.
Either proposal would fund two basic life support ambulances and one advanced life support fly car. It’s not a lot in a county that covers as much ground as the state of Rhode Island does, but it could save lives and make volunteer service much less daunting.
Hood told the board that someone is taken to a hospital in a private vehicle “probably once a week” because no ambulance is available. That is unacceptable.
Well-meaning civilians can make things worse by improperly moving injured people. Few of us are truly trained to aid others in distress.
The committee in charge of allocating Delaware’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds had earlier sent out a request for proposals for ambulance coverage by a private company and American Medical Response was the low bidder, at $1.9 million per year. That’s about the same as the cost for the county to run its own department, with the exception of the first year, when the county would have to invest in vehicles and equipment.
Several supervisors asked pertinent questions and shared ideas and experiences. Some towns, and consortiums of towns, have already created paid ambulance services. That solution has worked for them, but might not work in some towns, especially the smaller ones.
There will certainly be discussion. It was announced that during the next board meeting, supervisors will hear from members of the Franklin Fire-EMS and Town of Hancock Ambulance about how local towns could start their own services. But ARPA funds are a once-in-a-lifetime windfall. Investing them in something lasting and vital is imperative, and there is no greater local need.
We agree with the assessment of Colchester Supervisor Art Merrill, who said, “We have to do something now. We need to get this service rolling.”
At the end of Wednesday’s discussion, the board voted to set aside $1.5 million to fund an ambulance service, but delayed a decision on what form it will take.
There’s more to do, and not a lot of time to do it, but that’s a start.
