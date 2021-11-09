Some Delaware County residents are not happy with their county government, and we don’t blame them.
Tucked into a series of local laws authorizing raises for county department heads are $10,000 bonuses for most of them, to be paid from Delaware County’s share of the COVID relief money allocated by the federal government.
The county’s department heads are some of the most highly paid people in the county and, in most cases, that’s fair. They have big jobs to do. But it’s tough for Delaware County residents who live on a fraction of the salaries of those public servants to see big bonuses handed out from the public till.
We’ll say right at the top that Public Health Director Amanda Walsh — like her counterparts across the state — deserves every penny. The COVID-19 pandemic created stress and a workload that public health departments could not have imagined before. She and her staff have been heroic.
Hamden Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, a member of the Board of Supervisors committee set up to oversee the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds, defended the proposal.
“Every employee was compensated for the overtime they worked this past year, but the department heads aren’t allowed overtime because they are salaried employees,” Marshfield told The Daily Star last week.
Asked if every department head worked overtime this past year, Marshfield said he guessed they did. “We certainly know the public health director did,” he said. “The big issue we had is ‘where do we draw the line as to who gets the bonus and who doesn’t?’”
That’s not a good answer, Mr. Marshfield.
For starters, salaried workers in every field agree to do a job at a set rate. The understanding that the higher pay they receive may sometimes require extra work is part of the deal.
As for whether department heads other than Walsh worked overtime, shouldn’t that be documented before they get such a generous gift?
Not to pick on individuals, but we have to wonder — how did COVID-19 make the job harder for the director of real property tax services? Or the information technology director? Did the commissioners of social services or public works have enough extra duties to justify a bonus of approximately 10% of their salaries?
At an August meeting, the committee agreed to “spend approximately $302,000 on premium pay for employees who were not compensated for their excess time worked during the pandemic,” Marshfield said in a report.
The median income in Delaware County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was $26,032 in 2019, the most recent year for which that statistic is available. Because that’s the median, we know half of county residents are making less.
It has to be hard for those folks to see what would be a huge percentage of their yearly pay handed out as a gift, and a taxpayer-funded gift, at that.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on salary increases for department heads at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. The bonuses are built into those raises. We hope Delaware County residents who have voiced outrage on social media and to us will use that opportunity to tell their elected leaders, directly, there are better uses for that money.
And we hope the supervisors listen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.