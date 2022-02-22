An activist group thinks Delaware County should not give $265,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money to the Delaware County Fair as long as the fair board allows Confederate flag merchandise to be sold during the annual event. We agree.
Fair for All, a group that has been fighting for years to have the symbol of treason and racism removed from the fair, hasn’t had much luck.
The Great New York State Fair and several county fairs have banned Confederate flag merchandise, but directors of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, which run’s Delaware’s fair, have refused to do so.
The issue comes up again because the fair board — a private entity not actually affiliated with the county — requested a half-million dollars of the county’s ARPA allotment and has received committee approval to receive the aforementioned $265,000.
The county’s Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a resolution during its Feb. 23 meeting to give the money to the association to upgrade water pipes and install new automatic flush toilets, urinals, sinks and hand dryers in the bathrooms at the fairgrounds.
Hamden Town Supervisor and ARPA Committee Chair Wayne Marshfield said he will talk about the flag issue briefly before the vote, but thought the issue should be addressed between the fair board and the community group.
Wrong, Mr. Marshfield. Your committee and your board are supplying more than a quarter-million dollars of taxpayer money to this private enterprise. Your voice should be the loudest one in this discussion. Meekly handing over the check with no strings attached is not leadership.
“The board of supervisors needs to be sure they are legally able to grant public funds to a private group that allows a symbol of hate to be sold,” Leslie Kauffman, a member of Fair for All, said. She asked that the vote on the funds be postponed a month, or that the fair board “clarify” that it will not allow the sale of the Confederate flag at the fair this year.
We expect the she, we and many others will be disappointed on that score. Ed Rossley, president of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, said Monday he had no comment on the letter or the vote. It doesn’t sound like he wishes to clarify anything.
Kauffman, a former volunteer at the fair, said she asked the fair board in 2015 to stop allowing vendors to sell the Confederate flag after a fatal shooting at the AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Photographs of the shooter, Dylann Roof, holding the Confederate flag surfaced after he killed nine Black people in the church.
The board did not act on Kauffman’s request that year. During the 2019 and 2021 fairs, half-measures were implemented as vendors were encouraged not to display the flags for sale, but were still allowed to sell them.
Kauffman correctly said the Confederate flag is “closely aligned with white supremacy. It’s a violent, racist symbol.” She noted it was also flown during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., that tried to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory. She said she wondered how government funding could be given to a private entity that allows the sale of such flags. We wonder, too.
“It’s not OK,” she said. “The supervisors need to make a choice.”
We hope the supervisors will use this rare leverage to encourage the fair board to make a better choice in this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.