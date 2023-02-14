The town of Delhi should move quickly to facilitate the reconstruction of the Bramley Mountain fire tower.
Volunteers have been working for years to return the historic structure to its original place overlooking Delhi’s corner of the Catskills. They’ve raised $100,000, gained permission from the property owner and gotten approval from the owner of the tower, itself. All that still needs to be done is for the town to sign off.
Fire towers are very popular tourist attractions. In an area that increasingly relies on tourism to fuel its economy, it seems a natural fit.
A bit of background: Once upon a time in the Catskills (and in the Adirondacks and probably elsewhere) fire towers were part of the technology used to detect and locate forest fires. The towers would be manned by a ranger or attendant whose job it was to watch for smoke in the wilderness. If a fire was detected, the rangers at other towers would be alerted. Using triangulation, they would determine where the fire was.
Better technology exists today and most towers are gone, but the remaining towers are popular both because of their link to local history and because they enhance access to the scenic views available from mountain tops.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation understands the appeal, and runs a “Catskills Fire Tower Challenge” each year, encouraging people to visit six towers in the Catskills Park.
Bramley Mountain lies outside the boundaries of the park. It’ll likely never be part of the challenge. But it would absolutely draw enthusiasts a bit further up the road.
It’s a minor miracle that the galvanized steel structure still exists to be rebuilt. It could easily have been sold for scrap after it was dismantled, but it was instead purchased by a local farmer who has kept it protected in a barn for decades.
The path to the old tower site was recently turned into a hiking trail by the Catskill Mountain Club, working in partnership with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP manages the land, which was acquired by the city as part of its plan to protect water quality on the lands that drain into the reservoirs from which it gets its drinking water.
As we reported Tuesday, dozens of supporters of the tower attended the Delhi Town Board meeting to ask that the building permit process proceed.
Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower President Ann Roberti asked the town to “accept and process our building permit application for the tower construction.”
The DEP gave its OK last August to allow the tower to be rebuilt on the mountain, Roberti said.
She said Delhi’s town attorney, David Merzig,”told our attorney that the draft offer letter was sufficient authority from the DEP allowing us to apply for the building permit for a project on their property, and the DEP has received the letter from the DEC saying the tower is in compliance with the acceptable uses for the current easement.”
Roberti said the organization is asking the town to finalize a memorandum of agreement between the two, monitor the progress of the application process, work with them to finalize the DEP submission, so a land use permit can be issued, and finalize a lease agreement with the Clark family, which owns the tower.
“Failing to take these actions will mean that we could lose the opportunity to implement this valuable community project,” Roberti said.
That would be a shame.
Winter, such as it has been, is fading and the new building season will soon be upon us. Delhi should not lose another year slow-walking this.
Volunteers have meticulously inventoried parts of the tower, had new ones built where needed and had everything re-galvanized so it is prepared to once again stand up to the weather. They’re ready to assemble it and to maintain it. They’re not asking for taxpayer funding. All they need is for the town board to act.
The board did not act on the issue at its Feb. 13 meeting. We urge the members to do so soon.
