It’s not too dramatic to say American democracy is under serious attack from within.
The combination of Republican voter suppression measures and the ridiculous conspiracies surrounding Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that he actually won an election he lost in a landslide poses a real threat to the whole idea of majority rule.
It should be laughable, but in fact it’s frightening to learn that a Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,990 registered voters found almost 30% of Republicans believe Trump will be “re-instated” in August.
The idea seems to be rooted in the QAnon culture, which itself seems to be an enormous practical joke.
QAnon adherents base their beliefs on the idea that a partisan recount of votes in Arizona — where multiple recounts have already taken place and courts have rejected the Trump team’s allegations of fraud — will lead to a “domino effect” that will sweep Trump back into office.
Of course, there’s no provision in the Constitution or any other law to unseat a president and replace him with a losing candidate, but facts are not all that important with this crowd.
What does seem to have caught their attention is an announcement that Trump will embark on a speaking tour with disgraced former television host Bill O’Reilly in December. How, they’re beginning to wonder, will Trump be able to do that if he’s president?
Maybe the light is starting to come on. Maybe they’re starting to understand Trump and the mysterious “Q” are playing them for fools.
On the other had, that might be too much to hope for.
While the QAnon nonsense is rhetorically harmful, laws passed and proposed by Republicans in individual states are sure to cause actual restriction of democracy.
Since losing the presidency and the U.S. Senate in November, Republican lawmakers in 43 states have proposed legislation to curtail early voting and absentee voting, to make it more difficult for voters to vote and to give state legislatures broad power to overturn elections that don’t go the way they prefer.
Those pushing voter suppression laws claim they’re protecting public confidence in the integrity of elections, which would be more believable if they weren’t the ones undermining that confidence by supporting the Big Lie.
It’s not a coincidence that the changes would disproportionately affect urban voters, people of color and young people. Republicans were stung when Joe Biden did what Hillary Clinton could not, assembling a coalition of the aforementioned groups and uniting the progressive and moderate wings of his party — however briefly — into a juggernaut that gave him the largest vote total in American history.
Minority voters were also key in unseating two GOP senators in Georgia, giving Democrats an unexpected majority in that chamber.
The GOP will do anything, it seems, to keep that happening again — including embracing the silly trolling of “Q” to keep the base stirred up.
Democrats in Congress tried to protect voting rights this week by introducing the For the People Act, but Congressional Republicans put their cards on the table, presenting a solid, filibuster-proof wall in its way.
The acts of a monied, mostly White, elite to hold on to power in a nation that is increasingly not like them can be called many things. What they can’t be called is American.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.