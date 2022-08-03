We got a reminder, Tuesday night, that COVID-19 is still out there.
Oneonta City Health Officer Dr. Diane Georgeson presented statistics from the state Department of Health on COVID-19 and monkeypox at the meeting of the city’s Common Council. They show that we should be more careful than we have been, though the situation is less dire than it was.
New York is currently looking at an estimated 6,000 cases per day with hospitalizations increasing slowly. “Last month at Bassett there was an increase in hospitalizations and there have been more people sick with COVID in the last couple of weeks,” Georgeson said.
“We acknowledge that the number of cases is an underestimate as many people are self testing with rapid tests and may not be reporting their results,” she said.
That’s concerning, even if it is not surprising. There are probably people who should be testing but are not, and more who hide positive tests for various reasons.
“I advise and encourage people to ask their insurance providers if they offer free tests, and to also check the expiration date on their tests,” Georgeson said.
We’ll add that free test kits are not hard to come by.
It’s troubling that the reinfection rate seems to be rising. People are coming down with COVID more than once, debunking the notion that having had it once grants lifetime immunity. President Joe Biden’s current “bounceback” case after having been treated for COVID is a very public example.
Despite our relaxed attitude toward the disease, COVID-19 is still a global pandemic. Georgeson made that point in her presentation. She told council members COVID is “not considered an endemic yet, but it is theorized to be considered one in a year or two.”
In case there’s confusion, endemic does not mean COVID has gone away. It means, like many diseases, it exists at levels to which we have adjusted.
Georgeson said the state mandate for masks on public transport is still maintained and that SUNY representatives will be meeting to discuss COVID precautions and testing for the fall semester.
We know. People are tired of masks. But it’s important to remember viruses don’t get tired. They’re very opportunistic. If we give them openings, they’ll keep spreading.
And, as if COVID was not enough, monkeypox appears to be on the way. The good news there is that monkeypox, while painful, does not seem to be deadly, like the early waves of COVID were.
A monkeypox outbreak was declared an emergency by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on July 29. Most of the cases are in the metrpolitan New York area, but cases have been detected in nearby Sullivan and Broome counties.
And then there’s polio.
The state Department of Health confirmed a case of polio in Rockland County on Aug. 1, after having disappeared for decades.
There’s no reason for polio to still exist. We echo the words of Georgeson, who advised families to make sure their kids are vaccinated for polio, as vaccination rates in youth have decreased by five percent.”
Get vaccinated and boosted for COVID, while you’re at it. Do your part.
