If this had been a normal year, school budget and board votes would have been completed a couple weeks ago. The only reason we’d be talking about any school votes this time of year would be if a local budget was voted down on the first ballot, which does not happen very often.
But as we all know, 2020 has been a far-from-normal year.
In-school instruction was put on hold in mid-March and some school board and administration officials were unable to meet in person, making drafting a budget difficult.
Compounding the issue was a state budget — and school aid — in flux because of the devastating impact the coronavirus has had on revenues flowing into the state coffers.
Because of that and social distancing restrictions, in late March Gov. Andrew Cuomo delayed school budget votes, usually held mid-May until “at least June 1.”
Schools were told to expect flat funding this year, and with no solid numbers, the board members and administrations set their budgets by late May. The state decided that, to avoid bringing too many people into one place to vote, all schools would be required to mail absentee ballots to all eligible voters in their districts, to be returned by Tuesday, June 9, and would not allow in-person voting this year.
It has been a quick turnaround for all involved. Many schools didn’t have their budget hearings until early this week, and many voters got the absentee ballots in the mail before details of the budgets were even released.
And while schools are expecting flat state aid (and some budgeted for even less), some schools are in even more dire straits, trying to get themselves out of a “fiscal distress” designation from the state.
Norwich City School District Interim Superintendent Diana Bowers is working to get her school back in the black, after the district operated in the red for several years, depleting its reserves.
“We’re hoping to fully fund the unappropriated fund balance, which is currently at zero,” she said. “It’s supposed to be at 4% (of the total budget), or about $1.7 million.”
The district is saving money by switching to an insurance plan with a higher deductible, bringing some programs that were previously contracted in-house and trimming administrative positions.
This year, all of our local districts are staying under the property tax cap, so a simple majority will be needed for approval. Any budget denied will have to go to voters again before the start of the new fiscal year, July 1.
Of course, it won’t just be budgets to decide. Some schools have building projects, bus purchases and leases, and more.
Voters will also elect those who will serve on their school boards. Many seats are unopposed, but in some districts there are hotly contested races.
We encourage voters, if they haven’t yet, to review their school budgets, board candidates and proposals. Then fill out the ballot that was mailed to them, making sure the ballots are returned to their schools by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That way they will have a say on the future of the education of children in their communities.
