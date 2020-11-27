Small Business Saturday is here this weekend, and ordinarily we’d be urging our readers to do what they can to support locally owned businesses that keep their profits in the community. But 2020 is no ordinary year, so this time we’re just going to ask the public not to inflict any more harm on these businesses.
Even if you don’t plan to spend on any local shops or services, bear in mind that in the era of COVID-19, your day-to-day behavior could end up determining whether these businesses survive. And with coronavirus cases locally and across the U.S. soaring at a catastrophic pace, the outlook is grim for many entrepreneurs if things don’t turn around soon. An annual holiday retail survey from accounting giant Deloitte found that 38% of respondents plan to spend less money this year, with nearly one-third of Americans reporting a downturn in their finances compared to 2019.
“Right now, business owners are concerned,” Delaware County Chamber of Commerce President Ray Pucci said to The Daily Star last week. “We’re looking at some significant local increases in COVID-positive cases. Are we going to have a return to April or May, when just about the entire retail sector shut down?”
Pucci’s organization is asking local residents to pledge to “shop local, eat local, enjoy local.” He added: “There’s an easy way to support your local businesses without spending a dime — put on a mask.”
The pandemic has been an extraordinary burden on a wide swath of industries, with many forced to resort to creative solutions just to get customers in the door safely. The Associated Press reported this week that at the upscale City Winery restaurant in Manhattan, customers with reservations are given a rapid COVID test (and a glass of sparkling wine) for $50 while they wait to be seated in a way that sort of resembles a normal restaurant experience. The eatery says it has lost about 85% of its normal business during the pandemic.
Others have demonstrated how not to run a business safely during a pandemic. The Otsego County Department of Public Health reported earlier this week that an outbreak at the Copper Fox bar in downtown Oneonta has now spread to a total of 42 people. The bar was shut down for a minimum of one week, and anyone who might have been in contact with a patron is asked to call 607-547-4231.
The earlier phase of the pandemic, in which New York City and its suburbs were the epicenter, has been turned on its head as the virus has exploded across central and western New York. Wednesday’s test results, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID dashboard, showed positive test rates in the Finger Lakes and Western New York rising significantly above the rest of the state’s regions, at 6.1% and 5.6% respectively. Chemung, Monroe, Erie, Niagara and Onondaga counties have already surged this month into the state’s “orange zone” status, which entails a series of tighter restrictions on public life, including business activity.
The region where most of our readers live hasn’t slipped into such trouble yet. But at 3.8% as of Wednesday, Central New York’s positivity rate remains dangerously high, and the virus lingers in regions all around us. Those who ignored the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to avoid Thanksgiving travel owe it to their community to have a COVID test as soon as possible. The same goes for anyone experiencing symptoms that could be from coronavirus, such as a cough, breathing trouble, runny nose, fever or sore throat.
Do your part. Recent progress on the vaccine front means that we could be seeing some light at the end of this tunnel. But until then, we all need to work together to keep each other alive and well.
