Most years, we welcome the unofficial start to summer with baseball legends, the world’s longest single-day marathon flat-water canoe race, barbecues and picnics, trips, holiday deals and, most poignant, parades and gatherings to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
But this year was different. This year, we had no events to bring people from across the nation to our area. We weren’t able to use the long holiday weekend to have large gatherings of family and friends. There was little to no wandering around small retail establishments looking for a good deal. We were encouraged to stay close to home.
There were opportunities to remember why we mark Memorial Day, but many events were canceled or scaled back. The gatherings that did take place asked for a six-foot distance between people, and many, if not most people, wore a mask when that distance couldn’t be kept.
It makes us sad to know that at least the start, if not most, of our summer will be the same.
We’ve been cooped up for 2½ months. The weather is finally nice. We all want to go out and enjoy it.
And we can, just not like we have in the past.
COVID-19 is not just going to magically disappear now that summer is near. There is no cure. There is no effective treatment yet.
The only way to fight this disease is to not let it spread. And the only way to do that is to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including to stay apart, don’t travel, wash your hands and wear a mask.
We know masks are uncomfortable, especially now that the weather is warmer. But by wearing a mask, you are protecting yourself, and moreso, you are protecting those around you.
Following the CDC guidelines does not make you scared or a “sheep.” It means you care — about your health, about your family members’ health, about strangers’ health and about the health of this nation.
And we aren’t just talking medical health, we are talking economic health as well.
Yes, the closing of the economy has had a devastating impact. But if we hadn’t done that, the nearly 100,000 Americans dead because of COVID would be many, many more.
Here in New York, we are slowly reopening. And that is the key here ... slowly. If a region doesn’t continue to meet standards, it won’t enter the next phase of opening. We expect our regions will enter Phase 2 soon.
We’d love to be able throw open all our doors and say we’re back to normal, but if we do that, we will see an increase in the number of cases and would lose all the hard work we’ve already done to control the spread of this potentially fatal disease.
A second wave of lockdowns would be needed, which would be bad for the economy. But it would be even worse for those who would come down with COVID-19 and die because not enough people care enough about their fellow humans to endure some inconvenience.
Go out and enjoy summer, by all means. Support local business when you can. And no matter what, do it safely.
