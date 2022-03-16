Once the snow begins to melt, many homeowners are eager to begin spring cleanup.
That’s great, and we encourage an early start to getting the yard and garden in shape for the year.
However, one thing we strongly discourage is burning any of that debris until at least May 15.
In fact, it’s against the law. New York’s annual burn ban went into effect on Wednesday.
The ban was started more than a dozen years ago to help prevent annual wildfires, and so far it has done a good job. The time period between March 15 and May 15 is traditionally when almost half of all wildfires occur in New York. The ban has cut nearly in half the number of blazes fire departments have had to respond to in that timeframe, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release. “Since 2009, New York’s burn ban has reduced the number of wildfires in our communities and we’re looking forward to continuing that trend in 2022.”
Wildfires can happen at any time of of year, but when temperatures are warmer and the fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and be spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. The DEC tracks the fire danger at www.dec.ny.gov/lands/68329.html.
Open burning of debris is the largest cause of spring wildfires in New York state, according to the DEC.
State regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, and burning of garbage and leaves is prohibited year-round.
After May 14, residents can burn without a permit. The exceptions in our area are the towns of Andes, Colchester, Hancock and Middletown. They have been designated “fire towns” because they are in or on the boundaries of the Catskill Park.
But once burning is allowed, residents must be smart about burning.
First and foremost, never leave any fire unattended. Also make sure any fire is completely out, dousing it with water, dirt or sand to ensure no embers can escape and spark a wildfire.
The same goes for campfires. There are limits to what fires are allowed. Campfires must be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter. Small cooking fires are also allowed. Only charcoal or clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
And it’s not just fires you need to be aware of during times of dry weather.
Be careful when tossing cigarette butts, working with items that may spark and, on cold nights, discarding wood stove ashes.
For more details about the law and prevention tips, visit the DEC’s FIREWISE website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.
If we all follow DEC guidelines on outdoor burning, we can help protect our local fields, forests and property, and give a break to our local emergency services workers.
