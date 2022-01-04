Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek presided over his first Common Council meeting Tuesday night, after officially taking office as midnight struck on New Year’s Day.
We wish him well.
A change in leadership of any organization brings some new energy, and energy was one of the things that struck us about Drnek during his campaign. When we spoke to him after votes were counted on election night he said, “I’m kind of over the moon. I’m very excited to get started.”
He’ll need that excitement to sustain him in the days ahead. He’ll find a mayor is the lightning rod for criticism for all sorts of things in a city, and will see there are those among us who will find fault, no matter what he does.
He seems like a positive guy, though. We expect him to weather such squalls.
We will watch with interest as he tries to fulfill a campaign pledge to bring 1,000 new residents with jobs into the city. Frankly, we think that’s more than a little optimistic. We’d love to be wrong about that.
Drnek will oversee the continued implementation of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that began under his predecessor, Gary Herzig. There’s still much to do.
A very visible and substantial part of the plan, the proposed city transit hub on Market Street, remains on the drawing board.
Drnek has stated his vision of the hub being a part of a new entertainment district in the area that already has some claim to that distinction, with the Foothills center prominent on the street and several restaurants and nightclubs nearby. We’ll look forward to seeing some new activity down there.
And there’s more to the city than just the downtown area. Development of the rail yards is bound to be a big part of city business during the coming years. Drnek has said the yards are “the heart of Oneonta” and would be a great place to bring green energy jobs to the city. That’s a huge task with a lot of players involved and several competing viewpoints.
Drnek has pledged transparency and we hope Oneontans hold him to it.
Government in a city as small as Oneonta should be easy for its citizens to understand. Citizens should know why initiatives are brought forward — what purpose they serve and how they will affect our lives. No big change should come as a surprise.
Drnek has made a career in communications and we think that background will serve him well. We believe he’ll be an effective spokesman for the city government to its citizens and for the city as a whole to those outside it. His affection for the city is obvious.
But let’s not overlook the challenges.
COVID is still out there, greater than ever in its spread. Until it is brought to heel, it threatens the vitality of businesses and communities, just as it threatens the health of our people.
Economic trends have not been in the favor of Northeast cities in years. Population is draining all the time, filling warm-weather states at the expense of the frozen north. Wages are low. Young people leave for places where they can do better.
There’s little a mayor can do about those things. They’re hurdles that come with the job. But a mayor, like all of us, can chip away at the problems, doing what is within his power to fix things and encourage others to help.
Mark Drnek got his wish. He’s the mayor and, as of a few days ago, he has gotten started. For at least the next four years, his success is the city’s success. Let’s hope for much of it.
